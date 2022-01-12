2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — In a series of closures Oklahoma City Public Schools says are temporary, five more schools are closed Wednesday due to COVID infections of students, teachers, and staff.

Tuesday night at 7 p.m. OKCPS announced the closure of five more schools “for the remainder of the week.” Students and teachers will continue through asynchronous learning that allows students and teachers more timing flexibility in their work and communication with each other.

The schools closing starting Wednesday are:

Jefferson Middle School

Roosevelt Middle School

Rogers Elementary

Shidler Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

Added to previous closures

The first closures and shifts to virtual learning were announced Friday:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary

Moon Middle School

Then, Sunday night, OKCPS announced that the following schools and campuses were moving to virtual learning because of illness:

Taft Middle School

Taft 5th Grade Center at Linwood

Coolidge Elementary

Monday night after the Board of Education meeting, the committee that is coordinating efforts met and later announced that five more schools were moving from in-person to virtual, asynchronous learning:

Capitol Hill High School

Webster Middle School

Putnam Heights Academy

Van Buren Elementary

Fillmore Elementary

Additional information

OKCPS continues to offer support to students and their families who are engaged in virtual learning.

If your student is having device or connectivity issues, please call the OKCPS Help Desk at 405-587-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 7:30am – 4:30pm to receive assistance.

As a reminder, curbside meal service, including a breakfast and a lunch, will be available at no cost to students at each of these campuses from 10:30am – 12:30pm each day.

Activities and athletics will continue for OKCPS students — even those who are learning virtually — while following existing COVID protocols. As a reminder, schools and offices will be closed on Monday, January 17th to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

If at any time a student becomes ill or develops symptoms of COVID-19 — even while they are home for virtual learning — families should continue to call their child’s school to report illness and for further instructions.

Free Press will continue to monitor further developments in the district’s response to the spread of COVID in the community.

Last Updated January 12, 2022, 10:38 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor