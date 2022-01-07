2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — What some thought to be the inevitable has happened: Because of “illness or other circumstances” two schools will not be meeting in person Friday, January 7.

Instead, students will be engaging with their school online on that day and perhaps several more in a virtual setting well-rehearsed during the 2020 shutdown.

A message to news organizations Thursday late afternoon lined out how the district is responding to the increase in illness absences due to the surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19, describing the move as a “last resort.”

The plan

Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Elementary and FD Moon Middle School students are being instructed to stay home Friday and engage with their schools in asynchronous instruction through the Canvas system.

“As a reminder, asynchronous instruction means that students will log in to Canvas and complete lessons and assignments on their own. We will provide those families who are impacted with additional details regarding learning for next week as soon as possible.,” the statement said.

The district anticipates that those particular students will have to remain all-virtual for the next “several school days.”

Students, parents, teachers, and staff all have been though this before during 2020 when the district moved to asynchronous leaning and pickup meals.

Curbside meal services similar to how it was done during 2020 will be available for students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the days when students are not in school in person.

Caution about other schools

OKCPS cautions that other school sites may have to move to all-virtual, but, for now, all other schools will still be in person.

Students throughout the district are asked to take home their internet devices each day in case the district has to move their building to asynchronous learning overnight.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel commended students, staff and families “for remaining vigilant in our health and safety practices” which has resulted in the district for the most part staying open an in person.

