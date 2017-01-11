Mission and Goals

Mission: Give voice to those who aren’t heard and expose that which is hidden from the public.

Goals:

Be safely but physically present when gathering news to gain a better understanding of the story. Because of the pandemic, we will have to adjust for safety.

Expose those who exploit the poor and the powerless and who profiteer from the hardships of others.

Expose intentional misdeeds, lapses in judgment, mistakes by public officials, and those who depend upon public trust for any kind of gain.

Report on subjects that are under-reported or ignored by other media.

Report news from cultures and neighborhoods in Oklahoma City that are often ignored in English language publications.

Fund through a mix of individual contributions and smart advertising that emphasizes a network of relationships.