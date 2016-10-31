OKLAHOMA CITY FREE PRESS PRIVACY STATEMENT

Your privacy is important to Oklahoma City Free Press. This privacy statement provides information about the personal information that Oklahoma City Free Press collects, and the ways in which Oklahoma City Free Press uses that personal information.

Credit

This document was created using a Contractology template available at http://www.contractology.com.

Personal information collection

Oklahoma City Free Press may collect and use the following kinds of personal information:

information about your use of this website

information that you provide for the purpose of registering with the website

information about transactions carried out over this website

information that you provide for the purpose of subscribing to the website services

any other information that you send to Oklahoma City Free Press

Using personal information

Oklahoma City Free Press may use your personal information to:

administer this website

personalize the website for you

enable your access to and use of the website services

publish information about you on the website

send to you products that you purchase

supply to you services that you purchase

send to you statements and invoices

collect payments from you; and

send you marketing communications.

Where Oklahoma City Free Press discloses your personal information to its agents or sub-contractors for these purposes, the agent or sub-contractor in question will be obligated to use that personal information in accordance with the terms of this privacy statement.

In addition to the disclosures reasonably necessary for the purposes identified elsewhere above, Oklahoma City Free Press may disclose your personal information to the extent that it is required to do so by law, in connection with any legal proceedings or prospective legal proceedings, and in order to establish, exercise or defend its legal rights.

Securing your data

Oklahoma City Free Press will take reasonable technical and organisational precautions to prevent the loss, misuse or alteration of your personal information.

Oklahoma City Free Press will store all the personal information you provide on secure servers.

Information relating to electronic transactions entered into via this website will be protected by encryption technology.

Cross-border data transfers

Information that Oklahoma City Free Press collects may be stored and processed in and transferred between any of the countries in which Oklahoma City Free Press operates to enable the use of the information in accordance with this privacy policy.

In addition, personal information that you submit for publication on the website will be published on the internet and may be available around the world.

You agree to such cross-border transfers of personal information.

Updating this statement

Oklahoma City Free Press may update this privacy policy by posting a new version on this website.

You should check this page occasionally to ensure you are familiar with any changes.

Other websites

This website contains links to other websites.

Oklahoma City Free Press is not responsible for the privacy policies or practices of any third party.

Contact for Oklahoma City Free Press

If you have any questions about this privacy policy or Oklahoma City Free Press’s treatment of your personal information, please write: