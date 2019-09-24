Saturday, February 6, 2021
Tower Theatre

Tower Theatre rebuilds, fires up projectors after nine-month COVID closure

Cinema George Lang - 0
Just when the 83-year-old Tower Theatre was making it's comeback, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and changed all the rules.
Read more
OKCPS

Finalists named for OKCPS 2021 Teacher of the Year

Education Brett Dickerson - Editor - 0
Names of nine finalists for Oklahoma City Public Schools' Teacher of the Year were announced Thursday, February 4.
Read more
Oklahoma City Council

City Council handles business so swiftly activists miss comment time

Government Marty Peercy - 0
Tuesday, the City Council of Oklahoma City held their shortest meeting in recent memory where all votes were unanimous, an unusual thing.
Read more
Nappy Roots Bookstore

Nappy Roots Bookstore gains new life on first day of Black History Month

Cultures Brett Dickerson - Editor - 0
Eastside OKC's Nappy Roots Bookstore was facing eviction right before Black History Month. But, True Sky Credit Union stepped up to help.
Read more
not a killer

“He’s not a killer” says mother of teen accomplice in robbery

Crime Brett Dickerson - Editor - 0
Shooting death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez by five OKC Police officers November 23 has spawned a murder charge for his accomplice.
Read more
Factory Obscura

Mix-tape by Factory Obscura engages every sense

The Arts Devraat Awasthi - 0
The latest Mix-tape by Factory Obscura now has Valentines Day themed sections added to the experience to join 9th Street merchants' theme.
Read more
Tower Theatre

Coming soon: weekly music and film coverage at Free Press

Cinema George Lang - 0
Activities that must return when coronavirus is finally controlled are going to concerts and returning to theaters to see films.
Read more
debris removal

Oklahoma City plans final pass for storm debris removal

Government Marty Peercy - 0
Oklahoma City is preparing the final pass for storm debris removal beginning February 1. Remaining storm debris should be moved to the curb.
Read more
Oklahoma County Jail

Escape from Oklahoma County Jail caused by staff procedural failure

Crime Brett Dickerson - Editor - 0
Oklahoma County Jail administrator Greg Williams identified the cause of an escape early Wednesday morning as a procedural issue.
Read more
City Council

Every vote to have high impact in OKC City Council elections February 9

Politics Marty Peercy - 0
Turnout is expected to be very low for the February 9 election. In recent elections, some have won their seats by a mere few hundred votes.
Read more
voting

Time running out to vote absentee in upcoming OKC City Council election

Politics Marty Peercy - 0
On February 9, voters in parts of Oklahoma City will have a say in the makeup of the City Council for the next four years.
Read more
Utilities disconnection

Oklahoma City to resume water disconnects in February

Government Marty Peercy - 0
In Feb, the Utilities Dept of the City of Oklahoma City will resume disconnecting water services to customers who have not paid for service.
Read more
Unfiltered views

Unfiltered Views exhibition a unique take on outsider art

The Arts Devraat Awasthi - 0
A collection of three different “outsider artists" offers visitors an opportunity to view art through an untaught perspective.
Read more
Ward 3 candidate forum

OKC Ward 3 candidates weigh in on infrastructure, sprawl, other issues

Government Brett Dickerson - Editor - 0
Candidates for the Ward 3 City Council seat for the City of Oklahoma City responded to questions in a forum Saturday, January 23.
Read more
Oklahoma County Jail

Death at Oklahoma County Jail latest among detainees in short succession

Government Brett Dickerson - Editor - 0
Another detainee has died in custody of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, or County Jail according to jail staff.
Read more
Oklahoma County Jail

New jail report on COVID, reduced population, shows small advances

Government Marty Peercy - 0
The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Task Force released a new jail report on COVID test numbers and the reduced population.
Read more
Board of County Commissioners

County Commissioners hear report on Jail, seek to expand SHINE program

Government Brett Dickerson - Editor - 0
The Board of County Commissioners heard reports on the Jail and voted to fund expansion of the SHINE alternative sentencing program.
Read more
Oklahoma City Council

City Council extends mask mandate, talks ice storm debris removal

Government Marty Peercy - 0
City Council of Oklahoma City voted in favor of extending the City’s mask mandate and considered the progress of storm debris removal.
Read more
Jail Trust

Jail Trust struggles to take action as activists fight limits on public comment

Government Marty Peercy - 0
The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (Jail Trust) held a contentious meeting with a packed crowd of onlookers Monday.
Read more

Latest COVID-19 numbers from the Oklahoma Department of Health

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, February 6

Cumulative cases: 401,780 (+2,053)

Hospitalizations as of (2/5): 1,015 (-36)

Cumulative deaths: 3,761 (+51)

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Opinion

Opinion

Governor Stitt, they aren’t “ghost students” — they’re lost students

George Lang - 0
The problem is "ghost students" do exist. They are real and still out there. But, they are lost to our schools right now. Time to find them.
Read more
Opinion

Lankford and Inhofe are gassing up Trump’s getaway car

George Lang - 0
Senators Lankford and Inhofe are doing their level best to disrupt justice in the wake of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Read more
Opinion

Republicans are already abusing the word “unity” in the Biden era

George Lang - 0
Republicans are using the word "unity" a lot after the January 6 insurrection perhaps we'll all just let bygones be bygones.
Read more
Opinion

At Biden inauguration, Oklahomans were shown clear choice for future

George Lang - 0
On Wednesday, Oklahoma and Oklahomans figured prominently in the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Read more
Opinion

From McVeigh to MAGA, we haven’t learned our lesson about hate speech

George Lang - 0
It's time Oklahomans and the rest of the nation learned our lesson about the power of hate speech and the devastation it brings.
Read more

Editor's Notes

Where Founder and Editor Brett Dickerson writes about new developments in Free Press and the values that drive our coverage.

Click here for Brett's perspective

How the Sausage Gets Made

Columnist Marty Peercy gives you the local government information with commentary added.

Click here to see what Marty is covering
© Oklahoma City Free Press LLC, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020. DMCA.com Protection Status