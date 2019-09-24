Tower Theatre rebuilds, fires up projectors after nine-month COVID closure
Just when the 83-year-old Tower Theatre was making it's comeback, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and changed all the rules.
Finalists named for OKCPS 2021 Teacher of the Year
Names of nine finalists for Oklahoma City Public Schools' Teacher of the Year were announced Thursday, February 4.
City Council handles business so swiftly activists miss comment time
Tuesday, the City Council of Oklahoma City held their shortest meeting in recent memory where all votes were unanimous, an unusual thing.
Nappy Roots Bookstore gains new life on first day of Black History Month
Eastside OKC's Nappy Roots Bookstore was facing eviction right before Black History Month. But, True Sky Credit Union stepped up to help.
“He’s not a killer” says mother of teen accomplice in robbery
Shooting death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez by five OKC Police officers November 23 has spawned a murder charge for his accomplice.
Mix-tape by Factory Obscura engages every sense
The latest Mix-tape by Factory Obscura now has Valentines Day themed sections added to the experience to join 9th Street merchants' theme.
Coming soon: weekly music and film coverage at Free Press
Activities that must return when coronavirus is finally controlled are going to concerts and returning to theaters to see films.
Oklahoma City plans final pass for storm debris removal
Oklahoma City is preparing the final pass for storm debris removal beginning February 1. Remaining storm debris should be moved to the curb.
Escape from Oklahoma County Jail caused by staff procedural failure
Oklahoma County Jail administrator Greg Williams identified the cause of an escape early Wednesday morning as a procedural issue.
Every vote to have high impact in OKC City Council elections February 9
Turnout is expected to be very low for the February 9 election. In recent elections, some have won their seats by a mere few hundred votes.
Time running out to vote absentee in upcoming OKC City Council election
On February 9, voters in parts of Oklahoma City will have a say in the makeup of the City Council for the next four years.
Oklahoma City to resume water disconnects in February
In Feb, the Utilities Dept of the City of Oklahoma City will resume disconnecting water services to customers who have not paid for service.
Unfiltered Views exhibition a unique take on outsider art
A collection of three different “outsider artists" offers visitors an opportunity to view art through an untaught perspective.
OKC Ward 3 candidates weigh in on infrastructure, sprawl, other issues
Candidates for the Ward 3 City Council seat for the City of Oklahoma City responded to questions in a forum Saturday, January 23.
Death at Oklahoma County Jail latest among detainees in short succession
Another detainee has died in custody of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, or County Jail according to jail staff.
New jail report on COVID, reduced population, shows small advances
The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Task Force released a new jail report on COVID test numbers and the reduced population.
County Commissioners hear report on Jail, seek to expand SHINE program
The Board of County Commissioners heard reports on the Jail and voted to fund expansion of the SHINE alternative sentencing program.
City Council extends mask mandate, talks ice storm debris removal
City Council of Oklahoma City voted in favor of extending the City’s mask mandate and considered the progress of storm debris removal.
Jail Trust struggles to take action as activists fight limits on public comment
The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (Jail Trust) held a contentious meeting with a packed crowd of onlookers Monday.
Latest COVID-19 numbers from the Oklahoma Department of Health
As of 11 a.m., Saturday, February 6
Cumulative cases: 401,780 (+2,053) Hospitalizations as of (2/5): 1,015 (-36) Cumulative deaths: 3,761 (+51) For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
