Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high-quality journalism that positively impacts our community. We give voice to those who aren’t heard and expose that which is hidden from the public.

Click this link or the red button below to support our mission.

Our founder and editor is Brett Dickerson, an award-winning journalist.

Oklahoma City Free Press went live in January 2017, and became a member of LION Publishers association later that year. LION stands for local, independent, online news.

Free Press has won awards every year of its existence!

This publication depends heavily on input from engaged subscribers for ideas and guidance. “Our and we” will be style standards when referring to Free Press because loyal readers’ input is so important to our editorial policies.

Our focus is on street-level news from and about Oklahoma City. It’s people, cultures, neighborhoods, and government are the source of our news.

Currently, Brett leads other freelancers in reporting and writing, shoots the photography, and edits the site, including web design and social media. He has a deep commitment to gathering the news in person and keeping up with sources far beyond the story.

After a hiatus starting in the Fall of 2018, Free Press returned in the Spring of 2019, this time with Lennon Patton doing the marketing strategy and then adding Marty Peercy as a columnist covering local city and county government.

About the founder

Prior to founding Free Press, Brett was an independent writer for Red Dirt Report, Oklahoma Gazette, 405 Magazine, and Territory magazine. Links for all of his work can be found at brettdickerson.net.

He is a member of IRE/NICAR – Investigative Reporters and Editors/National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting – and, a member of the Society for Professional Journalists, national and the Oklahoma Chapter.

Brett has a long history of being a photographer. His experiences reach all the way back to high school where he was the yearbook photographer in his senior year developing his own film and photos in a converted bathroom-turned-darkroom of his parents home.

Brett grew up on a farm at Piedmont, graduated Cum Laude from Oklahoma City University, graduated from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta. He spent the next 15 years serving as a pastor in the United Methodist Church.

He then went back to school while driving a taxi in the Oklahoma City metro.

Once he gained certification in seven subjects within the Social Studies, he went to work for the next 16 years as a public school teacher in Oklahoma City Public Schools, Chickasha PS, and Edmond PS. Two teaching assignments were in alternative schools.

He was chosen site Teacher of the Year by his colleagues at Boulevard Academy, Edmond Public Schools’ alternative school.

Brett took early retirement from public school teaching to have time and energy to write more and learn news reporting. During that time he taught in online schools for Advanced Academics, Inc. and in an English as a Second Language (ESL) program for Oklahoma City Community College.

Oklahoma City Free Press adheres to the SPJ’s Code of Ethics.