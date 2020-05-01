Political Advertising Policy

Oklahoma City Free Press does not endorse candidates for political office.

We do accept political advertising, as a business transaction, from all candidates for any office, as well as related organizations, or organizations involved with ballot initiatives. We accept these not to express the views of Free Press, but to help pay the costs of publishing.

Free Press recognizes that political advertising can and does inform voters, and our editor is committed to fairness and freedom of expression. We follow generally accepted journalistic policies, and all candidates have equal opportunities to advertise. As a neutral platform, we welcome political advertisements regardless of the political views they represent.

Any advertisement is considered political if it involves a political figure, party or government issue, regardless of whether an election is taking place.

Free Press reserves the right to accept or decline any advertisement. Free Press will decline advertisements that it knows or believes to be misleading, inaccurate, fraudulent or illegal, or that fail to comply, in the sole discretion of Free Press, with its standards of decency, taste or dignity. Free Press reserves the right to remove any messages that we deem are inflammatory, libelous or in bad taste.

Like all quality publishers of original journalism, Free Press maintains a clear separation between news and advertising content. Thus, we will not run sponsored content or any kind of content that appears to be a news item when it is paid and provided by someone outside of Free Press. Advertising that attempts to blur this distinction in a manner that, in the sole judgment of Free Press, confuses readers will be rejected.

We will not accept advertisements that attack an individual’s personal life. Stating disagreement with or campaigning against a candidate for public office, a political party, or public administration is generally permissible.

Free Press reserves the right to ask for verification of claims made in political advertising. Political ads must not include accusations or attacks relating to an individual’s personal life. The distinction and decision will be made solely by the management of Free Press.

If the advertisement solicits political donations, the text must clearly state that donations are not necessarily tax-deductible.

All political advertisements must include all information required by local, state and federal law, and the advertiser is solely responsible for compliance.

Each advertiser is limited to one of the available leaderboard spots, and two each in the sidebar spot or skyscraper spot.

We shall place, at no charge, this disclaimer on all political advertising, with a link to this policy: “Free Press does not endorse political candidates. Click here for political-advertising policy.”