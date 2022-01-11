2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — In addition to the four schools in Oklahoma City Public Schools that have already been shifted to virtual learning, five more were added to the list late Monday night after a meeting that followed the Board of Education meeting.

OKCPS announced that Capitol Hill High School, Webster Middle School, Putnam Heights Academy, Van Buren Elementary and Fillmore Elementary have been moved to virtual asynchronous learning for the remainder of the week.

This follows the district’s moving first Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary and Moon Middle School to virtual asynchronous learning Friday and Taft Middle School, Taft 5th Grade Center at Linwood, plus Coolidge Elementary over the weekend.

Ten campuses in all are now being affected by the temporary but indefinite closures.

At the Board of Education meeting earlier in the evening Superintendent Sean McDaniel reported the steady increase of cases in the district.

“If our staffing levels and COVID-19 case data shows we can bring students back to in-person learning sooner than Tuesday, January 18th, we will let families know as soon as possible,” a prepared statement from the district said late Monday night.

All schools will be closed in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 17th.

Curbside meal service, including a breakfast and a lunch, will be available at no cost to students at each of these campuses from 10:30am – 12:30pm each day.

All athletics and activities will continue for OKCPS students while following the current COVID protocols, including for those who are doing virtual learning.

If, at any time, a student starts showing any sign of illness even before being tested, they should stay at home. And, if a student does test positive even while doing virtual learning, they are to call their school and report their illness for further instructions.

Last Updated January 10, 2022