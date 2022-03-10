2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — One person has already announced candidacy for the Oklahoma City Ward 5 City Council seat. The primary election is scheduled for February 14, 2023.

Thuan “Toon” Nguyen seeks the seat David Greenwell has held since 2011. Greenwell has not announced his intentions about another term.

If elected, he will be the first Asian-American to serve on the City Council. Nguyen says that at age 4 he immigrated to Oklahoma City from Vietnam after the Vietnam War. He established deep roots in the Asian culture that grew up in central Oklahoma City along with many others who also made the same journey. Together, that population created the vibrant Asian District around NW 23rd and Classen.

Ward 5 covers the far south central part of Oklahoma City limits. The ward is bounded roughly by SW 59th Street, I-44, the South Canadian River, Indian Hills Road and South Santa Fe where the OKC and Moore City limits meet.

The new City Council Ward 5 for Oklahoma City

Engaged

Nguyen touts his engagement in the civic life of Oklahoma City having served in Oklahoma City government on the MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Subcommittee on Connectivity and now on the Urban Design Commission.

He points to his founding of the Asian District Cultural Association and involvement in that business district as a plus in understanding the needs and contributions of business in the life of the city.

“Serving on many boards within our community and operating my own business has given me vital experience needed to properly serve Ward 5,” Nguyen said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

“I have been very fortunate to work alongside experts from all walks of life, allowing me to bring new ideas to the City Council. As your councilman, I promise that reconnecting Ward 5 to all of Oklahoma City remains a priority in Oklahoma City’s Council.”

Platform

“Despite strong growth with MAPS4, Ward 5’s streets and sidewalks are still in subpar condition and public transportation seems to be near non-existent in our ward,” said Nguyen. “As your councilman, I pledge to bring EMBARK Bus RAPID Transit (BRT) to Ward 5 and create plans that ensure long term sustainability of our streets and sidewalks.”

Topics in his platform include:

Streets improvement

Protecting the police and fire budgets

Improving public transportation, especially in Ward 5

Improving sidewalks

Expanding affordable housing to reduce homelessness

Preserving Asian cultures

If no candidate wins 50% of the primary election vote February 14, 2023, then the runoff election will be April 4, 2023. Free Press will continue to cover City Council candidacies as the election in February 2023 gets closer.

Last Updated March 9, 2022, 11:09 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor