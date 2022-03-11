3 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Due to anticipated winter weather Friday, March 11, Oklahoma City Public Schools will have asynchronous, virtual learning from home.

Offices and school buildings will be closed and all staff will work from home.

Details from the district

The following information was sent out by OKCPS around 8 p.m. Thursday night:

ELEMENTARY families are encouraged to log-in for a short meeting with your child’s teacher sometime between 8:20 – 9:00am to discuss the day’s expectations and so the teacher can answer any questions you may have. Of course, you can always email your teacher as well.

MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL families will also have opportunities to check in with your child’s teachers. All assignments will be uploaded to your class Canvas page and Office Hours will be held at specific times during the day. See the chart below for when your teacher is available. Of course, you can always email your teacher as well.

Office Hours Time to meet with your teachers by content area to ask questions or get one-on-one help. This is done by logging into your teacher’s Office Hours via Google Meet.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

9:55-10:40 am Office Hours – Math 10:40-11:25 am Office Hours – Social Studies 12:40-1:25 pm Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 1:25-2:20 pm Office Hours – Science 2:20-3:05 pm Office Hours – Electives

HIGH SCHOOL

8:10-9:10 am Office Hours – Math 9:10-10:10 am Office Hours – Social Studies 10:10-11:10 am Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 11:40-12:40 pm Office Hours – Science 12:40-1:40 pm Office Hours – Electives

ALL FAMILIES:

Attendance is important.

If your student is having device or connectivity issues, please call the OKCPS Help Desk at 405-587-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 7:30am – 4:30pm to receive assistance.

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

Curbside meal service will not be available.

Activities and athletics are canceled.

OKCPS COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Families also should watch closely for any additional information that may come from your child’s teacher or your school’s principal.

OKCPS STAFF

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

Employees who have the ability to work from home should do so. All other employees who cannot work from home will be granted inclement weather leave. Please coordinate with your supervisor.

Teachers should ensure that a Google Meet link is posted and easily accessible for students. You can find more information on Canvas expectations here: www.okcps.org/Page/7096

Elementary teachers should be logged on at 8:20 am and MS and HS teachers should be logged on during their designated “Office Hours” to answer questions and/ or assist students.

Teachers should be available the remainder of their work day to respond to families that may need additional support.

Staff should encourage all students to take their devices and any other materials home with them today so they are ready for asynchronous learning.

Last Updated March 10, 2022, 10:36 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor