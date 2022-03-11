2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — EMSA and Oklahoma City Fire Department (OKCFD) crews were called out in the early morning hours Friday to respond to injuries from crashes and other incidents due to the sub-zero wind chill and heavy snowfall that began overnight and continuing through the morning rush hour.

By 9:00 a.m. the OKCFD reported that they had responded to 32 vehicle accidents.

And, EMSA reported that between midnight and 8:00 a.m. they had been called to 18 motor vehicle crashes, about three times what the would normally respond to without severe weather. In addition, EMSA responded to two cold exposure calls.

Friday, even though snow had stopped by noon, the National Weather Service reported only 24 degrees Fahrenheit with a windchill of -4 degrees for Oklahoma City at Will Rogers World Airport.

However, the National Weather Service predicts that the storm will continue to move further east and clear skies over metro OKC later Friday and into Saturday.

National Weather Service forecast map for 8 a.m. CST Friday, March 11 through 8 a.m. CST Saturday, March 12.

EMSA advice

EMSA gives the following advice for those dealing with ice, snow, and sub-zero temperatures:

Residents should wear shoes with grip and traction if walking outdoors in winter weather conditions, as sleet covered surfaces could cause slips and falls.

The following tips will help people working/staying outside in the cold to stay warm:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gortex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Last Updated March 11, 2022, 1:27 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor