OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — In just the course of two days over the weekend in Oklahoma City, three homicides occurred involving a fourth person who was injured but lived. The count comes to 15 homicides for 2022 so far.

Homicide #13

Alexis Stevens survived a shooting on the south side Saturday night, March 5, but another victim of the same shooting did not. The name of the victim who died has still not been released by the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD).

An altercation between an employee of the 7-11 store at 1245 SW 29th Street and the individual not yet named led to the victim being shot to death.

Stevens, the victim who lived, was struck in the hip by a stray shot. She was taken to a local hospital and treated “for a non-life-threatening injury,” an OKCPD press release stated.

No arrests have been made as of publication time and the case is still open.

Homicide #14

OKCPD arrived at a convenience store at 12300 N. MacArthur Blvd Sunday at 3:35 a.m. having been called to check a gunshot victim inside a vehicle.

Officers found 20-year-old Malachi Titus (B/M 11-20-2002) dead on the passenger side of the front seat.

After observing signs that the vehicle had been hit multiple times by gunfire, officers then learned that the shooting might have taken place in the 6000 block of W. Wilshire as a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made and the case is still open as of publication time.

Homicide #15

Responding to a call of a “man down” later in the morning Sunday at 6:21 a.m., officers arrived in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Drive and found one dead who appeared to have been shot to death.

The victim has been identified as Travian Jefferson. OKCPD has given no other identifying information.

No arrests have been made. The case is still open as of publication time.

If you have information

If you have information about these homicides or any others, call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.

