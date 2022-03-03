1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A man police were called to check out for a “disturbance/suspicious activity” call Wednesday died and an Oklahoma City Police officer was wounded in a shootout between the two.

Officer Bryce Sheehan was sent to the Top of the Town neighborhood south of SE 15th and west of I-35 Wednesday at about 5:50 p.m. to check out a disturbance according to a news release by Captain Valerie Littlejohn, public information officer for OKCPD.

Sheehan eventually located 23-year-old Crasteven Kennon Wilson around the 2100 block of Emco Drive in the middle of the residential neighborhood.

“As Officer Sheehan approached him and attempted to perform a pat search, the suspect immediately drew a pistol and opened fire on Officer Sheehan at close range, striking the officer in the leg,” reads the police narrative. “As Officer Sheehan was returning fire, the suspect ran to the officer’s car and attempted to steal it, but then fled on foot.”

Other officers who arrived after the shooting used a drone to locate Wilson who was hiding outside a nearby home. They took him into custody and “began rendering aid after discovering he had been shot,” said Littlejohn.

Wilson was taken to a nearby hospital where he died later.

Sheehan, the officer, was taken to OU Medical Center where he was treated and released. He is now on administrative leave.

This is the second officer-involved shooting of 2022 and the 12th homicide.

Free Press will continue to update this story as more information is found.

Last Updated March 3, 2022, 4:20 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor