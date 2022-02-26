1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The suspect in a homicide case died in a car crash as police were starting to work the scene of his wife’s death. Authorities now believe the car crash was intentional.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were called to 6052 W. Britton Road Thursday around 2:45 p.m. responding to a “check welfare” request made by family members.

Once inside, they found the body of 28-year-old Jasmine Smith. “The victim was located inside an apartment with multiple injuries consistent with homicide,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OKCPD.

“While investigators were on scene, a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to inform a next of kin about a fatality car crash on the H.E. Bailey turnpike,” Quirk continued. “Through the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased person from the fatality collision was the suspect in the homicide of Ms. Smith.”

That suspect is 29-year-old Christopher Johnson.

Now, authorities believe the car crash of the suspect was intentional.

“The witness statements show that it was intentional,” said Trooper Eric Foster of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (KFOR report.) “It wasn’t trying to hit any other vehicles. Number two – That roadway was wet, but it wasn’t icy. It was well maintained by the turnpike authority in that spot.”

Investigations by the Highway Patrol and OKCPD are still under way.

February 26, 2022