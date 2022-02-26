3 minute read

MOORE, OKLA. (Free Press) — The City of Moore moved big projects forward in February that will have a lasting impact on residents of the city.

Ward map adjustments

The City of Moore has grown significantly enough to warrant a slight change in ward coverage.

The existing ward map was based on the 2010 census, but the populations of each have changed considerably in that time.

The current ward map for Moore, Okla based on the 2010 census.

Since city officials strive to keep each ward relatively similar in population size, adjustments have to be made to conform to the new 2020 census data.

The City designed the adjusted ward boundaries to have around 21,000 people within each. They emphasized changing as little as possible to keep the wards as similar as possible to the 2010 version.

Wards 2 and 3 include significantly more of Moore’s old town than in the 2010 map. This means that all council members will have interests within old town, hopefully leading to cooperative developments in this special economic area.

The Council approved the proposal for final deliberations, which will make final changes over the course of the month.

It will be brought back to the chamber in a March City Council meeting to be accepted or denied as the official ward map.

Proposed new ward map up for a vote in the next meeting of the Moore City Council.

Redistricting document submitted to City Council:

Bond actions

On November 9th, 2021, the City of Moore voters passed two general bond obligations.

Proposition 1 focused on residential street repairs and the widening of several larger roadways.

Proposition 2 asked residents if they wanted the city to construct a new animal shelter, replacing the strained shelter currently in use.

The Council was able to pass the first round of money that will go to these projects, totaling $5.4 million.

The passed general obligation bonds should cost the city $16.85 million dollars, so this initial drawdown represents a little under a third of the total amount allocated to these developments.

Later in the meeting, the Council approved various engineering contracts to begin work on the bond issue construction projects.

EST Inc. was approved to design the portions of Broadway Ave. and Eastern Ave. featured in the bond, charging the City $707,490. This is lower than the estimated engineering cost of $718,000.

Freese and Nichols Inc.’s contract to design the Telephone Road project will cost the city $414,235. Again, the City of Moore did a great job estimating the cost of this project and finding contractors, predicting it would cost $471,500.

The next meeting of the Moore City Council will be Monday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Last Updated February 26, 2022, 8:38 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor