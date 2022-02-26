1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, another detainee in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) was discovered attempting suicide, according to Mark Opgrande with the Jail.

According to Opgrande, Andrew Avelar (D.O.B. 11/17/94) was found “unresponsive” in his cell as detention officers were doing site checks and pulling detainees for release. The officer and then Jail medical staff “began life saving measures” until firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA arrived and took over.

Andrew Avelar booking photo.

Avelar was taken to a local hospital where he died at 4:48 a.m.

He was booked into the Jail January 31, 2022.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating and will make the final determination of Avelar’s cause of death.

Last Updated February 26, 2022, 2:06 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor