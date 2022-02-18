4 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — After tallying 91 homicides in 2021, The City of Oklahoma City has added ten more homicides since January 1, 2022.

By year’s end in 2021 there were only two other years in the decade reaching higher numbers. In 2012 the City had 99 homicides and in 2017 the count was 93.

Free Press reported the first three 2022 homicides earlier this year:

The following are homicides #4 through #10. Most of the information is taken from notices sent to the press by the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) about crime investigations that originated within OKC city limits. Other details are from phone calls with the department’s Public Information Office.

Homicide #4, 1/06/22

Oscar Fermin Alvarez, 38, (H/M DOB: 10/19/1983) was found dead inside a vehicle when police were called to the southside intersection of Reno and Pennsylvania Avenues.

Investigators believe the shooting “stemmed from a traffic confrontation which resulted in the victim being shot to death.”

Daquan Andrez Estes, 25, (B/M DOB: 08/06/1996) was later arrested by OKCPD and booked on the complaint of first degree murder.

Homicide #5, 1/19/22, 6:13 p.m.

Police were called to 5913 S.E. 87th St. in response to a check-welfare call for a husband and wife that had been placed by relatives of Jlynn Releford (W/F 11/11/1978) and Michael Releford (B/M 05/29/1980).

Officers entered the home “where they discovered both deceased in an apparent murder/suicide. Investigators believe that Mr. Releford, for unknown reasons, shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself,” said a police statement.

Homicide #6, 01/26/22 at 2:04 a.m.

Police were called to apartments in the 2400 block of NW 30th St. to investigate a shooting. But, once there, they were not able to locate anyone in connection with a shooting.

However, shortly after that, police received a call from a local hospital that “a male had been dropped off by private vehicle and was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” a police statement said.

Dewon Thomas (B/M DOB: 9/20/1978) has been identified as the victim.

The police statement continued:

“Through the investigation, detectives learned the victim had arrived uninvited to the apartment complex and was armed with a weapon. An altercation occurred between Mr. Thomas and Mr. Hicks resulting in Mr. Thomas being shot.”

Police have identified Ledarian Hicks (B/M 22 years-old) as an “involved person.”

Homicide #7, 2/6/2022 at 4:37 p.m.

Police were called to 813 SE 50th St. to check out a disturbance. When they arrived “officers were met by Carina Romero (W/F, DOB: 1/3/1995) in front of the residence. She had a two-year-old child with her, and she had blood on her person,” reads an OKCPD statement. “Ms. Romero indicated that someone had killed a child inside the residence. Ms. Romero then took the two-year-old child into the residence with her, closed the door and refused entry to the officers.”

Because of the circumstances, the officers forced their way into the residence and “recovered the two-year-old child, who was unharmed.”

Officers then found a dead child they later identified as seven-year-old Jamie Garcia III (H/M, DOB: 9/21/2014).

Romero was booked on a complaint of murder of a child.

Homicide #8, 3/4/2017 at 6:58 p.m.

In 2017, police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2335 NW 22nd St. where they located Andrew Lee Ingram (B/M 05/30/1978) who had a gunshot wound.

At the time he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated. Later, in December 2020 Ingram died.

Since, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed their investigation and ruled the death a homicide because of complications from the gunshot wound.

The OKCPD Homicide Cold Case Unit is now working the case.

Homicides #9 and #10 02/14/22 at 10:16 a.m.

Police arrived at 3908 NW 10th St. on a call to check welfare of two people who the caller believed to have been shot.

They found two persons dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Raymond Paddyaker (I/M 10/01/1981) and Kayla Yates (I/F 02/16/1991).

No other information has been given by OKCPD at the time of publication. We will continue to publish updates either in this article or in new postings in the future.

Last Updated February 18, 2022, 3:17 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor