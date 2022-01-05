1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Just fifteen minutes into 2022, Oklahoma City Police were called to investigate the first homicide in the City of Oklahoma City.

A shootout on the south side resulted in one of the participants being killed and the other sent to the hospital with serious wounds in the early-morning hours.

According to OKCPD spokesperson Msgt. Gary Knight, OKCPD officers were called to the intersection of SW 27th and McKinley at 12:15 a.m. January 1. Once there officers learned that a traffic incident led to the armed confrontation.

The results were that Jonathan Camren, (W/M, DOB: 5/6/1995) was transported to the hospital where he died.

Christopher Ward, (B/M, DOB: 8/19/2002) was wounded and remained hospitalized as of this report.

Knight said that once Ward is released from the hospital he “he will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.”

Police urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200

2021 a bloody year

By year’s end of 2021, the City had logged 91 homicides, a number topped over the last decade by only two other years and then only by a few more.

The 2021 homicides pushed Oklahoma City’s number beyond each of the three previous years:

76 in 2020.

88 in 2019.

62 in 2018.

In fact, only two of the previous ten years have shown higher end-of-year totals:

99 in 2012.

93 in 2017.

Free Press obtained these numbers from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Last Updated January 4, 2022, 8:34 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor