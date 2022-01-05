1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The individuals who committed the second and third homicides of 2022 are still being sought by police as family members prepare to bury their loved ones.

Homicide number two

Officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were called to the 9800 block of Spencer-Jones Road near Jones Monday with reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived they learned that Donnell Smith (B/M, DOB: 7/12/1993) had been shot in the parking lot of a business around 1:00 p.m and taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Smith was pronounced dead once at the hospital.

According to Master Sgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD, officers learned that there were “a number of witnesses” who said that an argument in the parking lot between Smith and another person had ended with Smith being shot.

“The suspect(s) fled the scene and remain at large at this time,” said Knight.

No arrests have been made yet.

Homicide number three

Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning OKCPD were called to a residence in the 2500 block of SW 64th Street because of reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found one victim, 31-year-old Clarence Ollison suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” and had him transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At present the name of the victim is being withheld from the public until the next-of-kin are notified.

Knight said that investigators learned that the victim was involved in a confrontation outside the home where he was shot and killed.

No arrests have been made as of this report.

Anyone with information on either of these homicides are urged by police to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated January 5, 2022, 1:49 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor