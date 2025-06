Early voting across state Thursday, 30th – Friday, 31st

Published: March 30, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:06 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting begins Thursday, March 30th and will be available again on Friday the 31st. And, within Oklahoma County there are run-off races at the county and city levels plus school board races.

Early voting locations will be open

Thursday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and

and Friday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is no Saturday early voting for these races.

No excuse is needed to vote early. However, voters must vote in the county where they are registered.

In most counties, the county election board will be the site of early voting.

In Oklahoma County, early voting is at the Oklahoma County Election Board, 4201 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

Voters will also be able to cast their ballots on the actual Election Day, which is Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered on Election Day.

For a sample ballot that you will see when you vote and for all of your specific, individual voting information, visit OK Voter Portal.

Elections across Oklahoma County

In Oklahoma County, the hottest races are run-off elections.

At the county level, Democrat Derrick Scobey is facing Republican Maressa Treat to fill an unexpired term as Oklahoma County Clerk. The position was left vacant last fall after David Hooten resigned from the post in the face of a sexual harassment investigation by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

To finish off City of Oklahoma City elections for City Council seats in this cycle, a runoff election for the Ward 5 seat is on the ballot. The candidates are:

Matt Hinkle

Thuan Hieu Nguyen

Ward 5 includes the central, far-southern suburban part of Oklahoma City.

This is a full election list for Oklahoma County

COUNTY CLERK (Unexpired Term)

MARESSA TREAT, REPUBLICAN

DERRICK SCOBEY, DEMOCRAT

CITY OF CHOCTAW

MAYOR

CHAD ALLCOX

REGGIE TYNES

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMAN, WARD 1

CHAD WILLIAMS

TRACEY HIBBLER

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMAN, WARD 5

CALVIN MOORE

ML FLETCHER

PROPOSITION

CITY OF EDMOND

MAYOR

BRIAN SHELLEM

DARRELL A. DAVIS

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 1

ASHLEY N. BRADLEY

TOM ROBINS

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 2

BARRY K. MOORE

JUDY RAU

TOWN OF FOREST PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, OFFICE NO. 3

GREG D. SMITH

GEORGE HERSHEL SMITH

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, OFFICE NO. 5

RaSHANNA BAKER

ELIZABETH J. BRITT

CITY OF HARRAH

MAYOR

KIM BISHOP

DANNY TRENT

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 1

SUSAN MORGAN

BERNADETTE KLIMKOWSKI

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 3

CHRIS LALLY

JEFF BRZOZOWSKI

TOWN OF JONES CITY

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MISSY WILKINSON

DANA HOLLAND

TIMOTHY WALL

BRIAN HEARD

FRANK H KOEHLER

DUANE COY

RAY POLAND

CITY OF OKLAHOMA CITY

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMEMBER, WARD 5

MATT HINKLE

THUAN HIEU NGUYEN

CITY OF SPENCER

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 2

EARNEST WARE, I

RENITA FAIR

JESSIE L. WARE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMAN, WARD 1

DAVID BENNETT

WYNTER GRIFFIS

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMAN, WARD 2

JON SOUSA

BUBBA SYMES

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMAN, WARD 3

JANE LOWTHER

MELODIE MOORE

CITY OF WARR ACRES

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMAN, WARD 1

JAMES VON THAER

KIT FAIRCHILD

CHOCTAW-NICOMA PARK PS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

JESSICA SALINAS-DENGLER

MICHAEL L. TAYLOR

EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

JERRY CHILDS

JAMIE UNDERWOOD

JONES PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

JOIE WALL

MATT GINDHART

LUTHER PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

CHARLES De FURIA

BRANDON ROGERS

MIDWEST CITY-DEL CITY PS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

GINA STANDRIDGE

LYNETTE DEAN

PUTNAM CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

LORI TUGGLE

JUDY MULLEN HOPPER

WESTERN HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

KELLY M. BROWN

BRAYDEN HUNT