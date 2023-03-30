Respiratory disease spreads among dogs in OKC Animal Shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is currently closed in an attempt to contain a respiratory disease that has now spread to over 130 dogs.

The disease has already taken the lives of three dogs out of a population of about 400 dogs at the shelter located at the intersection of E. Grand Blvd and S.E. 29th in Oklahoma City.

Samples have been sent to a lab in an attempt to get a handle on what the shelter is facing, according to a City of OKC press release.

“The shelter closed to prevent the spread of the disease in the community and the death of hundreds of animals being housed at the shelter,” said Shelter Supervisor Jon Gary. “We want to protect as many animals as we can.”

Animals that are sick, injured or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in.

Residents looking for lost pets can visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. Pets that are at the shelter can be reclaimed by their owners.