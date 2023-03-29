April brings these outdoor, family-friendly events to OKC metro

-- How to plug in to some of OKC's most popular yearly spring events!

Published: March 29, 2023 | Last Updated on April 3, 2023, 10:05 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the weather warms up with the dawning of Spring in central Oklahoma, Oklahoma City will see a slate of family-friendly and affordable entertainment events throughout the month of April.

Walk MS OKC

On Saturday, April 15, the whole family can participate in fun with a purpose by joining the National MS Society for Walk MS OKC.

The National MS Society is a nonprofit dedicated to ending Multiple Sclerosis by bringing together people passionate about ending this terrible illness. The walk will take place on the South Oklahoma River Trail. The site will open at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:30.

Families and individuals can register for the event on this website.

Redbud Classic

Courtesy — Redbud Classic Facebook page

One of Oklahoma City’s oldest and most beloved fun run and race events, the Redbud Classic, is celebrating its fortieth anniversary over the weekend of April 15-16.

Each year, the Redbud Classic chooses an organization to benefit from the proceeds of the race. The beneficiary for 2023 is Wings, a religious organization serving adults with developmental disabilities.

The Redbud Classic offers several opportunities to participate for multiple skill levels, including:

10 and 30 mile bike tours

50 mile fondo

1-mile kids fun run

1 mile “Woof Walk”

10k run

5k run

2-mile walk and baby stroller derby

Team challenge

For more information, check out Redbud’s FAQ.

Steamroller Print Festival

Wood carvings are placed on the pavement after being inked and ready for sheets of paper being applied and then a cushion place on top at the 2021 Steamroller Festival. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

One of Oklahoma City’s most engaging art events is returning on April 22. The Steamroller Print Festival takes place on NE 3rd Street between North Oklahoma Avenue and EK Gaylord Boulevard, outside and inside Artspace at Untitled.

This unique festival is celebrating its 6th year as the largest print-making festival in Oklahoma.

Attendees can see artists creating relief prints created using a 5-ton steamroller. The festival draws 200 artists from across the state each year, and features art sales and curated vendors.

The festival lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to the public. For more info, visit the festival page.

Dia del Niño en la 29

The 10th annual Dia del Niño en la 29 (Children’s Day on 29th Street) celebration will be held in Oklahoma City’s vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood on April 23.

This traditional Mexican festival celebrates our future by celebrating our community’s children. Dia del Niño is a fun-filled day of events along SW 29th Street, or La29, starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Enjoy food vendors, shopping, contests, games, and much more.

Festival of the Arts

Anne Byrd from Houston, Texas is at the Festival of the Arts for the first time in 2021. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Perhaps the most popular annual event in Oklahoma City, the Festival of the Arts, returns to downtown Oklahoma City from April 25th through 30th.

Since 1967 this community celebration has brought people together to enjoy visual art, music, dance, and of course some of the best food on offer in the state.

The festival is free to enter and takes place in and around Bicentennial Park. Hours for the festival are Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 to 6. This event is not pet friendly, so attendees are encouraged to leave their animals comfortably at home.

Memorial Marathon

Courtesy the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Another beloved and well-attended annual event returning in April is the 23 Annual run to Remember Oklahoma Memorial Marathon.

The marathon and surrounding events take place on April 29 and 30 downtown and across the city. The finish line for the memorial this year will be at Scissortail Park.

This year’s marathon coincides with the final two days of the Festival of the Arts, so participants and supporters will want to carefully plan their trip ahead of time to navigate closed streets.

For more information on the marathon, see their website.