$55M Homelessness Project launched by OKC City Council

OKLAHOMA CITY — The OKC City Council took the first step to implement the MAPS 4 Homelessness Project Tuesday by choosing the Oklahoma City Housing Authority (OCHA) as the operator of the project.

As part of the larger MAPS 4, the Homelessness Project will eventually expend $55.76 million of the larger MAPS 4 budget in an effort to end homelessness in Oklahoma City and has the potential to draw in around $400 million in housing funding available from a number of sources.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to obligate the first $10.76 million as a grant to OCHA for projects including the Creston Park redevelopment, Oak Grove Apartments project, and the creation of more than 100 supportive housing units wherein OCHA will secure additional leveraged funding.

According to a prepared statement by city staff after the vote, “the project’s strategy is to maintain and expand affordable housing, which serves vulnerable and low-income people and families. It is expected to include renovation and new construction….”

“Please let us get started”

The council deferred the decision in a previous meeting because of strong objections to OCHA by some council members and members of the public.

Tuesday, Dan Straughan, executive director of the nonprofit Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance, pleaded with the council to move forward.

“Please let us get started,” said Straughan. “Every delay is one more week, one more month, more years in not addressing homelessness like we should.”

OCHA

While not universally loved, and even resented, by those who have come into contact with OCHA over the years, the council considered that the authority did have the most experience in delivering housing and case management to those in need.

OCHA currently owns 2,718 public housing units and administers approximately 4,700 housing vouchers to 8,600 residents in the Oklahoma City area, according to city sources.

Operating agreement

Approval of the operating agreement was the required first step in the project according to the language in the MAPS 4 proposal approved by voters in an election on December 10, 2019.

The council approved the proposed operating agreement in a 7-1 vote of the Council that had no abesences Tuesday. Ward 7 Council member Nikki Nice was the lone vote against because of her strong opposition to, and distrust of, the OCHA.

Measurable benchmarks

According to language in the operating agreement, benchmarks that the operator, OCHA, is expected to hit are:

Units Created. To aim to create the following number of units: 1,500 renovated public housing units; 500 supportive units for the homeless; and 150 workforce housing units, either for sale or rental.

Programming. To aim to create at least one facility targeted to the following populations; (i) chronic homeless; (ii) homeless veterans; (iii) youths; and (iv) persons experiencing mental health barriers.

Reporting system

Within the first year after today’s vote, the OCHA must submit this plan and reporting system to the MAPS 4 Community Subcommittee and MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board:

A long-term supportive housing plan that refines the types of housing and target populations of the MAPS 4 Homelessness program including the assigned operators; and

A results-based reporting system that will be used to track long-term success of the MAPS 4 Homelessness program.

Operator will establish an electronic formal comment system. This system will be developed in association with the Operator’s new external website. The system will allow anonymous comments for certain issues, and the opportunity to centrally track and evaluate the comments received.

About MAPS 4

MAPS 4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPS 4 in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019.