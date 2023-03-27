Man dies from fentanyl overdose, woman arrested for murder

Published: March 27, 2023 | Last Updated on March 28, 2023, 9:40 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man died in a Westside OKC motel Friday from a fentanyl overdose. And, a woman thought to have been with him at the time and supplied the drug has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Stephen Muller, 43, died in a motel room near Reno and Meridian Friday around noon.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) now believe that Ashley Morgan, 28, had been in the room with Muller “prior to his overdose” and that she was the one who “distributed the fentanyl he ingested.”

She fled the scene before the first officers arrived.

“Officers were able to locate Morgan a short time later at a nearby gas station and take her into custody without incident,” according to MSgt Jennifer Wardlow with the Public Information Offic of OKCPD.

Investigators interviewed her and then booked her into the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail on a complaint of First Degree Murder.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.