One dead and one wounded by gunfire in Southside OKC

-- Homicide #14 for 2023 in the City of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One woman is dead and another woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after being attacked in a southside apartment Saturday.

Maria Aguilar, 52, died in her apartment in the 1100 block of I-240 Service Road Saturday around 5:30 in the evening.

Another adult female victim was also shot but is expected to recover.

A minor child witnessed the shooting and survived.

Police arrived shortly after the shooting and talked with the second victim who was leaving the apartment with a gunshot wound.

From her account, Police believe that Dario Acebedo, 39, is the one who killed Aguilar and shot the other female adult victim.

Aguilar and Acebedo are believed to have been in a relationship previously and share a child, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department press release.

Police also were told that Acebedo was still inside the apartment. As officers were being assembled to enter the apartment, Acebedo came out and surrendered.

A police press release said, “Dario Acebedo had what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries and was transported to an area hospital.”

Dario Acebedo (booking photo from March 2023)

Acebedo was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail at 4:16 a.m. Sunday after being held for questioning overnight.

Acebedo was booked on complaints of:

First Degree Murder

Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Pointing a Weapon at Another

Kidnapping

Use of a Firearm while Commmitting a Felony

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.