Woman found dead from shotgun blast after suspect surrenders

-- Homicide #13 for 2023 in the City of Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman believed to be the girlfriend of an Oklahoma City man was discovered dead in his home after a standoff with police Saturday. It is the 13th homicide of 2023 in Oklahoma City.

Police believe the body of Amanda Lanay Miller, 40, may have been in the house for two days after she was killed with a shotgun.

She died only 13 days before her birthday.

Saturday morning at 10:44 a.m. officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were sent to 4212 Altadena Avenue in Oklahoma City near the intersection of N. Pennsylvania Ave and I-44 on a call about a possible dead body at the address.

Jake Harris, 31. (booking photo, OCDC March 2023)

When they arrived they tried to make contact with the resident, 31-year-old Jake Harris, who “refused to come out of the house,” according to an OKCPD press release.

The department’s Tactical Unit was called in and eventually, Harris gave up and was taken into custody.

Investigators learned that the deceased woman and man were in a dating relationship.

Harris was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail on a complaint of First Degree Murder.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.