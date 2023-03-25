Here’s where to find friendly, affordable eats in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the city’s continuing climb onto the national food scene and onto “best restaurant” lists across the country, it’s easy to forget sometimes just how well some of our most unassuming, smaller spots have nailed all the cozy, comforting classics.

Whether you’re looking for some serious Mexican dishes, American mainstays, flavorful vegan options, or even just a cold beer and great snacks, you’re bound to find just what you need all within walking distance around Downtown.

And best of all, none of these places will break the bank.

The Lazy Donkey – 517 W Reno Ave.

Just a couple years old in their Downtown location now, but already causing a stir and a steady supply of fans, The Lazy Donkey is serving up some seriously rich and especially bold Mexican food.

The Lazy Donkey OKC

Founders Jose and Xochitl Martines launched their first location in Moore, but eventually expanded into Downtown OKC, where they’ve been providing their takes on everything from local Tex-Mex staples to authentic Mexican favorites.

While you can get your fill of the usual tacos and queso, don’t be afraid to branch out. Some other more creative options include the Enchiladas Verdas, chicken enchiladas smothered in a rich green sauce, the Poblano Lacosta, a stuffed poblano chile with shrimp and mushrooms, and the Choripollo, a grilled chicken breast topped with spicy chorizo sausage and white queso.

Thai Kitchen – 327 Dean A. McGee Ave.

Casual Thai cuisine has seen a remarkable – and deserved – rise in American popularity over the past decade or so, and OKC’s local options for the style are second-to-none.

The Thai Kitchen OKC

But with nearly 20 years in operation downtown, Thai Kitchen remains a favorite with their relaxed, neighborly atmosphere and classically hearty, decidedly homemade-style dishes.

Of course, they do a fantastically loaded Pad Thai to rival the city’s best, but don’t pass up the burstingly flavorful selection of curries.

And if you’ve never experienced all that Thai cuisine has to offer, or if you just can’t decide on what sounds best, you’re in luck. Stop in Monday through Friday at 11:00am for the daily lunch buffet and sample to your heart’s (and stomach’s) content.

The Loaded Bowl – 1211 SW 2nd St.

Another style that’s only recently beginning to see a wider range of options around the city is vegan food. And also, like many other styles, it’s one of the city’s originators that’s remained a top favorite.

The Loaded Bowl OKC

When The Loaded Bowl launched as a food truck in 2013, they emerged into an Oklahoma City largely devoid of great vegan options, and they’ve only been rising in popularity ever since.

Utilizing Beyond Meat, cashew-based cheese, and their signature TLB chicken, you’d almost never know that their menu is animal-free, and in many cases gluten-free as well.

With vegan takes on everything from crispy chicken sandwiches to spicy buffalo mac and cheese to Asian-style orange chicken, you’re bound to find something for every craving.

Joey’s Pizzeria – 700 W Sheridan Ave.

The name says “pizzeria,” but Joey’s is serving up the Italian cuisine on all fronts: entrées, appetizers, salads, subs, charcuterie boards, and even the most delectable Italian desserts.

Joey’s Pizzaria

But in addition to the usual fare, what truly sets Joey’s apart from the pack are the creative rotating lunch specials, offering more rustic Italian options like beef roast or cabbage rolls, or even stuffed pita, inspired by owner Irena Kendrick’s own background growing up in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Surprisingly reasonably priced and unsurprisingly delicious at any time of the day, Joey’s has already become something of a modern Film Row institution.

And come on. Who can say no to good gelato?

Social Capital – 517 S Hudson Ave.

Primarily a beer garden featuring 120 different brews on tap, Social Capital’s food menu is built from simple, comforting options both perfectly paired to a cold beer and perfectly priced to encourage you to order another round.

Social Capital OKC

Options include plenty of tacos, salads, quesadillas, wraps, nachos, and more, not to mention an even lower-priced menu of daily lunch bites, not to mention the full dessert menu featuring everything from homemade ice cream to bread pudding with beer-derived sauces.

Of course, it’s still all about the impressive, sprawling drink selection, which also includes plenty of creative cocktails in addition to all the beer, just perfect for a downtown happy hour.

Coney Island – 428 W Main St.

I mean, how can you talk about affordable downtown restaurants without mentioning this historical city landmark?

Depending on the diner, Coney Island can be a rite of passage, a relic, or a multi-generational family tradition.

Either way, they’ve been slinging dogs and pouring chili on everything in sight for nearly 100 years now, and they’re still going strong. So obviously they’re doing something right.

Coney Island downtown