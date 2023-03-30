Striking differences in new county clerk campaign finance reports

-- Big divide in who is supporting Treat, Scobey and in totals

Published: March 30, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 2:50 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) – Newly released campaign finance reports reveal a stark contrast in support between the two candidates vying for the vacant seat of Oklahoma County clerk ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Republican Maressa Treat, the wife of Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, has a clear financial advantage over her Democratic opponent Derrick Scobey, as she received substantial support from several conservative political action committees and notable donors from across the state.

Meanwhile, Scobey ran an exhaustive grassroots campaign, gaining money entirely from individual donors, except for one small donation from one PAC. Both candidates drew support from several donors beyond Oklahoma County.

Political committees or PACs are organized to raise money in support of specific candidates or political parties.

The most recent financial reports from both candidates include the total amount of monetary and in-kind contributions, as well as total expenses each candidate spent on their campaigns during the pre-general period through March 20. Both candidates also filed continuing reports of contribution, which show additional money raised in the final weeks leading up to the election.

Scobey

Scobey, pastor and Oklahoma County Jail trust member, collected $112,968.72 through March 20 in total funds and in-kind contributions. An additional $10,800 were reported in the continuing reports of contributions.

Here’s a breakdown of the Scobey’s totals according to the latest report:

$84,307.60 was reported in cash contributions from individual donors alone.

$25,000 was reported in loans, which he loaned back to his own campaign.

$2,661.12 of the total was in-kind contributions.

$500 from the Oklahoma Buildings Trade Council PAC.

$500 from the Democratic Party.

Among Scobey’s largest contributors were Hank and Susan Binkowski – owners of Buy For Less, Uptown Grocery, and Super Mercado stores in Oklahoma City – who each donated $2,900.

His wife, Angela Bush Scobey, was another big contributor, donating another $2,900 to her husband’s campaign in the final week leading up to the election.

Attorney Joe White Jr donated $2,000 to Scobey’s campaign. White represented Scobey as he went to court for misdemeanor charges stemming from his 2021 arrest at a Julius Jones protest. Former OK County District Attorney David Prater dropped the charges against Scobey in Dec.

In an interview with Free Press, Scobey said he’s worked tirelessly throughout the entire campaign to garner the support that he’s received.

“People see the dedication, the diligence, the persistence, and the moxy that’s within me,” Scobey said in an interview with Free Press. “I have a ‘I’m not going to give up’ mentality and that’s infectious, people gravitate to that kind of spirit.”

Treat

Treat, director of development at GR Pro, raised $221,632.92 through March 20 in total funds and in-kind contributions, according to the latest campaign finance report.

Her campaign also reported an additional $25,000 in contributions from PACs and individual donors, bringing the grand total up to $246,632.92 through March 29.

Here’s a breakdown of Treat’s total contributions through March 20:

$194,490.29 was reported in monetary contributions from individual contributors.

$25,750 was reported from 20 different PACs.

$1,392.63 in in-kind contributions was reported.

One of the largest contributors from among the 20 PACs was $5,000 from the Citizens for Good Government PAC, a conservative group that supports GOP candidates at the state and federal level. Another big donation was a combined total of $5,000, from two separate donations, from the Greater OKC Chamber, a local PAC that supports pro-business candidates.

Other PAC contributions listed on the report include:

Realtors PAC, a group supporting pro-realtor candidates, donated $2,500.

OKC FOP Lodge 123 donated $2,500.

The OK Gamefowl Commission, a pro-cockfighting group, donated $1,000 to the campaign.

United Community Bankers PAC, a BancFirst interest group, donated $500.

Treat drew wide support from her individual contributors – including a number of lobbyists, bankers, CEO’s, and attorney’s.

Treat’s biggest individual donor was Larry Nichols, co-founder and former chairman of Devon Energy who contributed a total of $8,700 across two separate donations.

A number of state officials also donated to Treat’s campaign, including

Sen. Julie Daniel.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

Sen. Dave Rader.

Rep. Chris Kannady.

Kevin Calvey, attorney and former District 3 OK County Commissioner, contributed $2,900 to Treat’s campaign.

Treat did not respond to interview requests in time for publication.

The two candidates will compete April 4 for the remainder of former David Hooten’s term following his resignation in June due to inappropriate conduct and sexual harassment allegations.

Early voting is available from Thursday, March 30 to Friday, March 31 from 8am to 6pm. The polls will be open on election day from 7am – 7pm. To find your polling place and view a sample ballot for your precinct, visit the OK Voter Portal.