OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Now what are you going to do with that old natural Christmas tree? If you live in the City of Oklahoma City you have options for disposal that won’t clutter land fills and will provide mulch for your flower beds and gardens in return.

The Oklahoma City Parks Department is collecting natural Christmas trees from residents in two locations from December 27 through January 14 at the following locations:

Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails and stands.

They will be ground up into mulch that will be available to OKC residents for garden use until January 28.

Keeping trees out of the landfills and providing mulch that helps protect plants in the winter and summer months are the big advantages to the program.

The City of Oklahoma City is providing good ways of disposing of your Christmas trees. (City of Oklahoma City illustration)

Bulky waste option

Oklahoma City residents also have the option of setting out their natural or artificial tree by the curb with other bulky waste on the scheduled bulky waste pickup day in your neighborhood.

It needs to be set out no later than 6 a.m. on your assigned bulky waste pickup day which can be looked up here: okc.gov/mytrashday . For bulky waste set-out guidelines, visit okc.gov/utilities.

Do not put bulky waste next to obstructions such as mailboxes, trees, shrubs or vehicles. Do not cover your water meter with your bulky waste.

Bagged trash set outside of Big Blue trash carts or alongside bulky waste is no longer accepted.

Last Updated January 2, 2022, 5:02 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor