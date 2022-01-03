4 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) students will come to school Tuesday under a new regimen to keep effects of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 at a minimum during the second semester.

Staff and teachers returned to work Monday to prepare the launch of the new semester as Omicron numbers continue a steady climb in Oklahoma and Oklahoma City.

All contact tracers for the district were briefed Monday morning on the new CDC guidelines and other procedures intended to minimize the risk to everyone in the district according to Director of Communications Courtney Morton Scott.

Measures to minimize risk

Several methods of controlling the spread of disease that were honed by the end of the last school year in 2020 are intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

All staff and students are expected to continue wearing a mask which has been proven to reduce the spread of especially airborne diseases like COVID-19 but not limited to that one.

Staff are still expected to report positive test results by calling (405) 587-CV19 (2819) and leaving a message for contract tracers who will call back with information about isolation dates and other resources.

Even if a positive test result came in during the break, staff are still expected to report that in order to allow the contact tracing team to assess if enough time has elapsed for a safe return.

Families are also expected to not send students to school who have tested positive or are sick. The student’s school should be called as with any illness.

Safety guidelines for students and staff

The district has summed up these guidelines:

DO NOT come to school or work if you are sick.

*Exception: If a staff member or student has been identified as a close contact, is fully vaccinated and presents no symptoms, quarantine is not required.

Here is the chart in English and Spanish the district has posted for how to handle situations around a COVID exposure:

Testing for OKCPS students and staff

Here are the details about testing:

OKCPS COVID-9 testing is ONLY for OKCPS students and staff.

for OKCPS students and staff. A parent or guardian must be present for a student to be tested.

OKCPS will use our expanding testing sites to support our contact tracing efforts so anyone who is a close contact can be tested at the appropriate time.

By expanding our testing sites, OKCPS can now offer free COVID-19 testing Monday – Friday.

To schedule an appointment, please use the links below. By making an appointment, you are giving consent to OKCPS to administer the test and for your results to be shared with OCCHD and/or OSDH. YOU MUST have an appointment to be tested at an OKCPS site.



If you are being tested due to an exposure:

Vaccinated staff should wait 3 to 5 days after exposure before being tested

Unvaccinated staff should wait until day 5 or later to be tested.

If you are symptomatic, do not come to school or work while you wait to be tested OR while you wait for your test results.

Follow the links to your school for testing sign-up:

Monday & Wednesday

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Check this page for updated instructions on what to do upon arrival.

Last Updated January 3, 2022, 3:44 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor