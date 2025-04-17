Afghan national pleads guilty in ISIS Election Day plot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Abdullah Haji Zada, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to obtaining firearms for an ISIS-inspired plot to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day 2024 in Oklahoma.

He was charged with “knowingly receiving, attempting to receive, and conspiring to receive a firearm and ammunition to be used to commit a federal crime of terrorism,” according to a press release from the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ).

Zada is described as being “a native and citizen of Afghanistan and U.S. lawful permanent resident.”

Court documents show that Zada and a co-conspirator, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, also a citizen of Afghanistan, “received two AK-47-style rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition, knowing that the firearms and ammunition would be used in connection with a terrorist attack on Election Day in November 2024 on behalf the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization,” according to the justice department.

Zada was 17 at the time of his arrest but entered a guilty plea as an adult and will be sentenced as an adult.

In the sentencing phase, he could receive a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

As part of the plea agreement, Zada agreed to a judicial order of removal to Afghanistan following his prison term, which will end his lawful permanent resident status. He also waived his right to appeal the conviction—except in limited circumstances—or to seek relief from removal or deportation, including asylum.

Screenshot of a photo submitted by the FBI in the indictment of Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi. The indictment alleges that this is one of several photos of Tawhedi making a gesture signifying that there is only one god. It is a gesture common among Muslims but also appropriated by Islamic terrorists, according to the FBI indictment.

His alleged co-conspirator, Tawhedi, is awaiting trial on charges prosecutors believe involve conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization. That offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

In addition, Tawhedi is also facing allegations that he conspired to “receive a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism.” He could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if convicted of that offense.

The DOJ cautions readers that an indictment is merely an allegation and Tawhedi is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.