Westside OKC death declared homicide, victim identified

-- Homicide #20 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man discovered dead in a westside Oklahoma City apartment has been identified, and the death the city’s latest homicide.

Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that the death of Robby Clark, 33, was homicide #20 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2025.

Thursday morning around 9:40 a.m. OCPD patrol officers responded to a check the welfare call at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of NW 6th Street.

When they arrived, they found Clark already dead inside an apartment.

“The deceased, Robby Clark, had injuries consistent with homicide,” according to MSgt Gary Knight with OCPD.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner for a determination of the cause of death.

No arrests have been made as of publication.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.