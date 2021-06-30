2 minute read

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OKLA. (Free Press) — The family of Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Amuda issued their first statement Wednesday expressing their sorrow about his death and pleading for more information.

“What we’re experiencing is every parent’s and every family’s worst nightmare,” the family statement read. “We ask for space to grieve as we work to understand what happened to our beloved Toyin.”

The statement then asks anyone who has knowledge about the 18-year-old Amuda’s death to “step up and speak out” and “honor our son” by contacting the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 869-2501 or on social media. They ask that even if you think that the details you have are unimportant to please pass those along to the Sheriff’s investigators.

In many cases an aggregate of small details given by several individuals can contribute far more to solving a case than each one of those individuals might think.

“We will never fully heal from this tragic loss, but we also know that we won’t be able to move forward without the truth,” said the family through the statement.

“We are grateful for all of the prayers we are receiving for our family during this unimaginably difficult time. In return, we pray that no one ever has to experience what we’re going through.”

Many unanswered questions

It is unclear how Amuda died at a multi-million dollar home in the unincorporated Deer Creek area of north Oklahoma County.

He was last seen alive around the pool of the home and then other youth at the party say they found him in the bottom of the pool. EMSA and the Deer Creek Fire Department attempted to resuscitate Amuda but were unsuccessful.

See our earlier report for details and a recording of the 911 call from that evening:

Sheriff’s Office releases new information on death of Deer Creek teen

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner first gave the manner of death as “accident,” but then changed the manner to “pending” until the case is finalized.

Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office told Free Press Wednesday that “the investigation is ongoing.”

