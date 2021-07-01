2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — After remaining closed at the start of summer, Woodson and Northeast community pools will open July 2 on the same odd-even schedule as the City of Oklahoma City’s two family aquatic centers.

Wednesday, the city’s Parks and Recreation department announced an updated schedule leading into the July 4th weekend updating the earlier pool schedule that had included only the two family aquatic centers but not the community pools.

Starting Friday, Earlywine Family Aquatic Center and Woodson Community Pool will open on even-numbered dates. The Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center and Northeast Community Pool will open on odd-numbered dates.

Parks and Rec announced earlier in the summer that a lack of people to work as lifeguards and other staff was the main factor in opening only two of the four pools.

See our earlier report: Two OKC pools still not open – Parks Dept blames “challenging job market”

Normally, by this time pre-pandemic, all four of the popular pools would have been open without any staggered schedules.

The City’s 17 Spraygrounds with splashpads have been open dawn to dusk since the beginning of the season. They will remain open until late in September.

Here is information provided by the City of Oklahoma City staff:

2021 Family Aquatic Center (FAC) and Community Pool schedule

Earlywine FAC, 3101 SW 119 th Street, (405) 297-1418

Street, (405) 297-1418 Will Rogers FAC, 3201 N Grand Blvd., (405) 297-1451 Earlywine open even-numbered dates. Will Rogers open odd-numbered dates. 1-7 p.m. through Aug. 8 1-7 p.m. Aug. 15 to Sept. 6 (weekends only plus Labor Day) Admission is $5 for ages 3-17 and 55+, $6 for ages 18-54 and $4 for non-swimming observers. Season passes are $45, or $145 for a family of 4 (+$35 for additional members).

Woodson Pool, 3405 S May Ave., (405) 297-1458

Northeast Pool, 1226 NE 33 rd Street, (405) 297-1436 Woodson open even-numbered dates. Northeast open odd-numbered dates. 1-7 p.m. July 2 to Aug. 8 Free admission.

Street, (405) 297-1436

Visit okc.gov/aquatics for details.

Last Updated July 1, 2021, 8:01 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor