2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — According to one executive in the Oklahoma City Parks Department the slow application response for the position of lifeguard at one of the four Oklahoma City pools is going slow due to reduced labor availability in Oklahoma City.

The effect, according to a news release from the City, is that two of the four City pools are still not open.

Even the two that are open, Earlywine on the south side and Will Rogers on the north side, are open on alternating days.

The two that are closed, Woodson and Northeast Community pools, have been popular in the past but labor issues are keeping them closed as the City tries to hire more people to run and lifeguard those two pools.

Parkes and Recreation leaders hope to open those two by July 2.

City staff say that if enough lifeguards can be trained, Woodson Community Pool, 3405 S May Ave., will open on even-numbered days and Northeast Community Pool, 1226 NE 33rd Street, will be open on odd-numbered days. Community pools are free.

“The challenging job market is hurting pool operations in Oklahoma City and nationally,” said Melinda McMillan Miller, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director. “We have 48 people in the hiring process and need another 20 lifeguards to ensure a safe swim environment for our patrons.”

Spraygrounds are open

A positive is that the City’s 17 spraygrounds have been open from dawn to dusk since May 29 and will remain open daily until some time in September.

They are free and at parks around the City. Visit okc.gov/aquatics for locations.

Employment information

If you are interested in working at the City’s pools for the positions of lifeguard, swim instructor, concessionaire, or cashier you can get more information at okc.gov/jobs.

As an incentive to get more lifeguards, the City’s Parks and Recreation department offers free American Red Cross certification training, a $250 value, if you are hired.

Lifeguard pay starts at $10 per hour.

Schedules

Here are Family Aquatic Center and Community Pool schedules:

Earlywine FAC, 3101 SW 119 th Street, (405) 297-1418

Street, (405) 297-1418 Will Rogers FAC, 3201 N Grand Blvd., (405) 297-1451 Earlywine open even-numbered dates. Will Rogers open odd-numbered dates. 1-7 p.m. May 29-31, June 5 to Aug. 8 1-7 p.m. Aug. 15 to Sept. 6 (weekends only plus Labor Day) Admission is $5 for ages 3-17 and 55+, $6 for ages 18-54 and $4 for non-swimming observers. Season passes are $45, or $145 for a family of 4 (+$35 for additional members).



Pending staffing improvements:

Woodson Pool, 3405 S May Ave., (405) 297-1458

Northeast Pool, 1226 NE 33 rd Street, (405) 297-1436 Woodson open even-numbered dates. Northeast open odd-numbered dates. 1-6 p.m. July 2 to Aug. 8 Free admission.

Street, (405) 297-1436

Season passes are on sale for OKC Parks Family Aquatic Centers (FACs).

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter



Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this linkto support our mission.

Last Updated June 15, 2021, 10:58 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor