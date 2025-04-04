Suspect arrested, booked for murder in latest OKC homicide

By
Brett Dickerson - Editor
-

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have arrested and booked a suspect in Oklahoma City’s latest homicide committed in the center-city.

The victim was Malik Jashun Wilson, 21, who police found shot and lying outside of an apartment near 17th and Classen Wednesday at 8:51 p.m.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson’s death is homicide #17 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2025

Then, late Thursday, detectives booked a suspect into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, 20-year-old Mareon Walter, around 10:30 p.m. on complaints of First Degree Murder. Bond was set at $10 million.

arrest
Booking photo, Marion Walter, 20, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (provided by OCDC)

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, ultimately determining whether charges will be filed.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the Oklahoma City Police Department has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.

