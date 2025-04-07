Southside man booked for murder in February drug death

-- Homicide #18 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY — A southside Oklahoma City man was arrested and booked for murder Friday after an investigation of a drug death in February.

The death at 2847 SW 64th in Oklahoma City has now been classified as homicide #18 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2025.

Christian Roe, 25, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center by Oklahoma City Police Department detectives Friday on a complaint of first-degree murder for the drug death of Karsyn Clifton, 19. A $500,000 bond has been set.

Christian Roe booking photo (provided by OCDC)

Roe was arrested at a home in the 900 block of NW 4th Street in Moore.

In February, when patrol officers arrived, they found Clifton in the home and “unresponsive.” It was later determined that Clifton died from a “fatal overdose.”

After investigating the death, detectives now believe, “Roe provided the drugs to the victim that ultimately led to her death,” said SSgt. Dillon Quirk with OCPD.

This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, ultimately determining whether charges will be filed.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the Oklahoma City Police Department has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.