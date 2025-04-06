Angry protesters at Hands Off! OKC rally opposed Trump, Musk

OKLAHOMA CITY – People of all ages showed up for the Oklahoma City Hands Off! rally at City Hall on Saturday to protest and make their angry voices heard against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

They joined with 1,000 Hands Off! rallies in all fifty states with an estimated 500,000 participating, according to the Associated Press and The Guardian.

The consensus Free Press heard among the crowd was that they are unhappy with the way Musk, DOGE, and Trump are cutting and reducing services from the federal government for the people and harming employees of the federal government.

Some estimates put the OKC rally at 1,000 participants.

Hands Off! Rally, OKC City Hall April 5, 2025 (ALEX.GATLEY/Okla City Free Press)

The rally was co-hosted by the Oklahoma 50501 group, connected to the national 50501 movement across the country that organized a nationwide set of protests that sent hundreds of thousands into the streets on Saturday. The organization is about “community and resistance, fighting for justice, accountability, and an end to executive overreach”.

The other group helping organize this event was Indivisible Oklahoma. Indivisible Oklahoma is a nonpartisan group “focused on progressive values and activism dedicated to principles of justice, compassion, equality, and honesty in government.”

Some of the issues being fought for by the rally goers are:

Education funding.

Healthcare funding.

Social security funding.

Veterans’ rights and the VA.

Why attend?

Most people Free Press approached for comment did not want to go on the record by name and were reluctant to be photographed.

But one, Jessica Wilson, was willing to speak with us about their motivations for being at the rally.

“This is like my fifth protest I’ve been to. I don’t like the way our government is functioning where they’re just out for people with money, not for everyday Oklahomans, every day United States citizens.” Wilson mentioned.

Hands Off! Rally, OKC City Hall April 5, 2025 (ALEX.GATLEY/Okla City Free Press)

“I think it’s important to call your representatives every day, which is something I do,” Wilson continued. “It’s also important to show up and be present in a space where people can see that you are actually getting out there.”

Asked why people should show up for events like these, Wilson said, “To show that there are lots of us. We all have problems with the government no matter who is in charge, but right now, especially when the government is really affecting literally every person in a bad way, it’s good to come out to show you’re not alone in your thoughts. Others will join you.”

Speakers not afraid to be seen or heard

Speakers were made up of a mix of organizers and persons from the crowd.

“I am here as an organizer with 50501 OK,” said Rory Bell. “I’m also a state representative for PolRev (Political Revolution), Oklahoma City. 50501 came together after the election. Someone online realized that we had to make a difference. We have to use our voices.”

Bell explained that “we have to band together” to get a movement that “gets people out helping their communities, building connections.”

Rory Bell – Hands Off! Rally, OKC City Hall April 5, 2025 (ALEX.GATLEY/Okla City Free Press)

“So I’m sure some of you guys are wondering why are we here today? Today we are here to say: ‘Hands Off. Hands off our government. Hands off our healthcare. Hands off our rights. So we are here in defiance of the Trump/Musk/billionaire takeover, and the assaults on our freedoms and our communities.” Bell said.

“Since the inauguration, the president, enabled by Elon Musk and the Republicans, have launched an unprecedented power grab. So far they are driving up prices with their tariffs. They are slashing funding for essential programs here in Oklahoma.” she explained.

At this point, the crowd erupted into boos of agreement as they listen to Bell speak.

Bell continued, “They are making life harder for everyday Americans while enriching themselves. So guess what? We are here to fight back.”

“Here are our demands: James Lankford, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern. Josh Brecheen, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole, and Stephanie Bice, listen up. Show some courage and use your power,” insisted Bell. “Use your power to end the billionaire takeover, and rampant corruption in the current administration, and the slashing of federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs working people need in Oklahoma.”

In conclusion, Bell added, “We want them to end attacks on immigrants, trans people, and other communities because guess what? We all have a right to be here and to live and to thrive.”

Diana M., a Political Revolution organizer, also known as “Snack Mom,” spoke out.

What democracy looks like

“I’m here today because I believe this is what democracy looks like. I believe in an America that represents all of her people and I believe our seats at the table are not for sale,” said Diana.

Diana “Snack Mom” – Hands Off! Rally, OKC City Hall April 5, 2025 (ALEX.GATLEY/Okla City Free Press)

“The United States has a long and complex history, and I believe the way we make America great is not by going back. Its not by attempting to erase and whitewash the aspects of history that make us uncomfortable.”

Diana said the way isn’t by “aligning with hostile nations and abandoning our allies”.

She continued, “and it’s not by executive order and overreach. America becomes great by moving forward. We become great when we acknowledge the successes and mistakes of our forebearers.”

Ancestors honored

Beto Devino Rivas honored the ancestors, especially a poignant gesture in Oklahoma.

“Before these lands were stolen and sold during the Land Run, these were the traditional land of great nations. This structure that sits on top of the ancient hunting grounds, trade exchanges, and migration routes for many indigenous people including our relatives from the south,” Rivas began.

“Long before borders, state lines, counties, and cities, there were thriving communities, sophisticated governments, and flourishing economies just below us,” he continued.