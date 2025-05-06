Seven shot, two injured in Midtown OKC bar shooting

-- Police asking for more witnesses to come forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Monday night dispute between bar patrons in the Midtown district of Oklahoma City ended with multiple people receiving gunshot wounds and others injured.

According to MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department, seven people at the bar were wounded by gunfire, and two were injured by flying glass.

Of the seven hit, “four were seriously wounded,” said Knight in the press release.

There have been no reports of deaths.

Two TV stations, KFOR and KOCO, reported in Tuesday’s dark morning hours that the bar was The Collective at 10th and Hudson.

The OCPD has only confirmed that the shooting was near that intersection.

Detectives have been working overnight to piece together what happened and believe that two people fired shots in the dispute.

“Many who witnessed the incident left before talking to police,” said Knight with OCPD.

If you have information or video of the incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 405.235.7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.