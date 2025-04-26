Second detainee death in a week reported at Okla County Jail

-- Sixth detainee death for the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY — The second detainee death of the week in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (jail, OCDC) was discovered early Saturday morning.

It is the sixth detainee death for the jail in 2025.

The detainee was identified as Rachel Nalley, 35. Nalley had been in custody at the detention center since April 21. Her family has been notified.

During a welfare check, a detention officer found Nally to be “unresponsive” in her cell around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

Facility medical staff and Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the detainee was pronounced dead at 7:27 a.m.

Rachel Nalley, DOB 3-17-90 ( booking photo from the OCDC)

The circumstances surrounding Nalley’s death are under investigation by the OCDC Criminal Investigation Division. All deaths at the facility are investigated as homicides until the State Medical Examiner’s Office makes a final determination.