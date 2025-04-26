Arts Festival kicks off with new artists, activities, music

In Oklahoma City, the last week of April brings spring storms, blooming flowers at Myriad Gardens, runners at the Memorial Marathon, and the beloved Festival of the Arts.

Now in its 59th year, the festival runs April 24–27 at Bicentennial Park, stretching from Lee Avenue to City Hall and Colcord to Couch Drive.

Every year, the free event transforms Downtown into a celebration of creativity, featuring everything from Mona Lisa-inspired cat portraits to local eats and tap-dancing shows. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Festival attendees admire pottery at the 2025 Festival of the Arts (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

“Reaching the 59th year is both humbling and energizing,” Festival Director Seth Lewis told Free Press. “It’s a testament to the Oklahoma City community and the power of the arts to bring people together.”

Festivities began Wednesday with Angels & Friends, Arts Council OKC’s signature fundraiser, and continued Thursday during opening day as Downtown workers stopped by for lunch, families filled the park, and visitors enjoyed art and live performances.

“This year’s festival is a celebration of everything that makes Oklahoma City vibrant, creative, and connected,” Lewis said.

Artist Julio Garcia works on a piece during the 2025 Festival of the Arts. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

What to expect – featured artists and ongoing initiatives

This year, 144 juried artists from 31 states are showcasing their work at the Festival, with 72 making their Oklahoma City debut. More than 65 local artists across 12 mediums, including painting, sculpture, fiber art, photography, pottery, and jewelry are featured alongside standout attractions like the beloved Sculpture Park.

The Sculpture Park at the 2025 Festival of the Arts, recently relocated to the northwest lawn of City Hall. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

Among the featured artists is Tate Hamilton, a Denver-based oil painter known for his vibrant urban streetscapes, using a consistent five-color palette to capture the rhythm of urban life. His piece “Heart of the City,” depicting Downtown OKC, was selected as the 2025 Festival’s official image and appears on this year’s poster. While chatting with guests, Hamilton pointed out nearby landmarks in the painting, including the Downtown OKC Library and The Oklahoma Tower.

Tate Hamilton’s body of work, featured at the 2025 Festival of the Arts, displayed at his booth with “Heart of the City” shown on the bottom right. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

The festival also offers plenty for families, including Creation Station, a collaborative art display where visitors can add handmade flowers, and the Children’s Art Field, which features hands-on crafts, face painting, and pottery painting. On April 26, the Youth Art Sale highlights work by more than 35 young artists, with all proceeds going directly to them, and families can also visit the Pottery Place on the southwest lawn, where local artists guide guests through glazing and firing their own pieces.

The First Collector’s Club invites kids ages 3 to 12 to start their own art collections, with pieces priced from just $1. Volunteer Missy Mayo noted the joy of young visitors choosing artwork that speaks to them.

“It’s an opportunity for them to shop on their own, pick art that really speaks to them,” Mayo told Free Press while helping kids check out their favorite pieces.

Kids visit the 2025 Festival of the Arts with their school group to select their own artwork with the First Collector’s Club. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

Festival-goer Paloma said this year’s event felt especially open and family-friendly. Her son Isaac, thrilled with his first art purchase—a painting of a bird from the First Collector’s Club—was just as excited to try his hand at pottery later.

“Overall, there are so many activities,” Paloma said in an interview. “The art has been cool, and the food was amazing.”

Paloma and her kids participate in the pottery-making activity at the Pottery Place booth during the 59th annual Festival of the Arts. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

Nearby, the Fresh Paint Mural Project features five BIPOC artists creating 8-by-8-foot murals in Bicentennial Park, where visitors can vote for their favorite via QR code, and the Pro-Am Gallery pairs professional artists like Farooq Karim and Denise Duong with local figures such as Rachel Holt and James Cooper.

The Festival continues its 15-year commitment to sustainability as one of Oklahoma City’s largest zero-waste events. Through the Go Green initiative, all food vendors and artists use recyclable or compostable materials. Clearly marked recycling and compost stations are located throughout the park, with local company Fertile Ground managing waste sorting, and the Go Green tent also sells native plants.

Volunteer Ellie Howell emphasized the impact of these measures.

“One person throwing something away might not seem significant, but with the size of this event, it really adds up,” she said. “It’s nice to know the waste isn’t just going to accumulate.”

Visitors can support the Festival by purchasing artwork, official merchandise, or custom t-shirts made on-site by Oklahoma Shirt Company. Proceeds benefit the Arts Council’s year-round arts education and outreach programs.

New to the Arts Fest this year

Two new features this year—the Creators Collective and the Emerging Artists Tent—highlight up-and-coming local talent.

“The Creators Collective and Emerging Artists Tent were both created to support and nurture emerging artists,” said Festival Director Seth Lewis.

Located at the northeast corner of City Hall, the Creators Collective features 20 curated vendors offering handmade goods, locally produced foods, and creative works. With a boutique, market-style atmosphere, it offers visitors a chance to meet local makers of everything from crochet to sourdough.

“The Creators Collective is all about fostering local craftsmanship and creativity,” Lewis said. “It’s a space where visitors can connect directly with the people behind the work.”

Guests enjoy samples from Protein Tea Company, whose team said they were excited to join the festival for the first time and loved the welcoming vibe of the new Creative Station corner. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

In the northeast corner of Bicentennial Park, the Emerging Artists Tent showcases participants in a mentorship program designed to offer hands-on experience and exposure. The program helps artists sell their work and compete for the Emerging Artist of the Year title.

“The Emerging Artists Tent celebrates both entrepreneurship and artistry,” Lewis said. “It gives these artists a platform to engage with thousands of visitors.”

This year’s participants include Matthew Montgomery, Katie Hoffmeier, Barbara Benton, and fiber artist Katie Graham. Graham described how she studied under eight different artists within the inaugural mentorship program, refining her technique and artistic voice. Her featured piece, “The Story of Night and Day,” explores two mythological figures who, after a life of self-reliance, find nurturing love and the power of vulnerability.

“This opportunity really motivated me to fine-tune my style,” Graham said. “I love the result, and I hope others do too.”

Katie Graham works on her embroidered art next to “The Story of Night and Day” at the Emerging Artists tent at the 2025 Festival of the Arts. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

From folk tunes to ballet: live performances light up the festival

The 2025 Festival of the Arts kicked off with high-energy performances across two stages, featuring everything from live music and dance to theater. More than 100 local performers brought their talents to the Main Stage in Bicentennial Park and the City Stage just east of City Hall, offering something for every taste.

Thursday’s opening day set the tone with acts like Sarafina Byrd and the Cottonwood Creek Cloggers, showcasing genres from folk to classical. As the festival continues, highlights include bands like Ckai Dawson and the Experience and performances by the OKC Ballet.

Americana band Sorry Darlin’ performs on the City Stage at the 2025 Festival of the Arts. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

On the City Stage, Tom Cortes, Director of Bands at U.S. Grant High School, led his students in a crowd-pleasing set.

“We adore coming out to play at the festival,” Cortes said in an interview. “It’s always outstanding—the sound, the stages, the audiences.”

Musician Adam Ray, who performed with his band, echoed that enthusiasm.

“It’s exciting because they’ve put a lot into production this year,” he told Free Press. “They’ve really gone above and beyond.”

Adam Ray performs on the City Stage at the 2025 Festival of the Arts. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

A new addition this year, the Art Moves Tent north of the Main Stage, gave festival-goers a more intimate look at Oklahoma City’s creative scene. With performances like Peter Markes’ looping violin and activities including tarot readings, magic shows, face painting, and poetry, the tent added an interactive touch.

Strawberries Newport await: festival food classics

International Food Row at the Festival of the Arts features 22 food booths, 10 cart vendors, and 3 food trucks, including local favorites like Oh My Gogi and Big Biang Theory, serving up everything from global flavors to festival classics.

A highlight of the food offerings is Strawberries Newport, a tradition since 1982. Kendall Bleakley shared that her grandparents, who owned a restaurant, were asked to create a special dessert for the festival, and it became an instant hit. They’ve returned every year since.

“It’s really special,” Bleakley told Free Press. “We love coming back to see people get excited about it.”

As part of the festival’s effort to pair food booths with local arts nonprofits, staff from Strawberries Newport and Carpenter Square Theatre teamed up to create the popular dessert. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

Festival staples like Indian Tacos and Mustard’s Hot Dog Stand return, alongside expanded vegetarian and gluten-free options. As part of the Go Green Initiative, there are more plant-based choices than ever before to cater to various dietary needs.

From cheesecake on a stick by Gilty Pleasure to loaded tamales from Tamale King, festival-goers can satisfy every craving with tacos, barbecue, samosas, and funnel cakes in a lively atmosphere.

For those looking to relax with a drink, Park West offers craft beers and wines for guests 21 and up. The VIP area behind the Main Stage provides complimentary drinks in a private setting, while the Arts & Drafts tent on the east end of Bicentennial Park is another great spot to sip and enjoy a show.

Planning your trip

The Festival of the Arts is held at Bicentennial Park on Walker Avenue between Colcord Drive and Couch Drive, and on the City Hall lawn. Walker Avenue will be closed between Main Street and Robert S. Kerr Avenue during the festival.

Parking is available at the Arts District Garage and other paid lots throughout downtown, with limited street parking near the event. The OKC Streetcar provides free rides from April 24–27, with a stop near the festival’s east entrance.

Crowds begin to gather on opening day at the 2025 Festival of the Arts. (ZOE.ELROD/Okla City Free Press)

Festival Headquarters on Colcord Drive offers event information and assistance locating lost party members. Portable restrooms are located throughout the festival grounds, and a Recharging Station at Civic Center Music Hall provides a place to relax and charge devices.

M3T card machines are available to convert cash into prepaid cards for use with vendors. Festival staff will provide updates in the event of inclement weather.More details, including performance lineups, artist booth locations, the festival map, and food vendors, can be found in the Festival of the Arts program.