Police find OKC man fatally shot outside motel on eastside

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was found shot to death late Monday outside a northeast Oklahoma City motel, according to MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting at 11:08 p.m. at the Relax Inn, 2211 NE 23rd St., where they found David Ray Hinds Jr., 48, lying in a grassy area on the property. Police believe Hinds had been struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made, and investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The death is being marked by OCPD as homicide #19 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2025.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.