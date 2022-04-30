1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) found an aparent victim of a gunshot wound on the city’s west side on Tuesday, April 26.

Police were called to the apartment at 5001 N.W. 10th Street at about 1:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a resident in the apartments at that address according to a press release.

Once they arrived and entered the apartment they found the dead body of Miguel Alexis Rivera Del Angel (DOB 02-28-2000) who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

The department has not released any other information at present.

OKCPD is calling this homicide #27 for the year after rescinding their previous classification of a person who died from knife wounds from a homicide to a “suspicious death.”

No arrests have been made by publication and the investigation is still open.

OKCPD asks anyone with information about this homicide or any other to contact the Homicide Tip Line 405/297-1200.

Last Updated April 30, 2022, 1:26 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor