OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) is investigating two homicides from the weekend, bringing the count for Oklahoma City to 27 so far this year.

Homicide #26

Friday night, police were dispatched to the 9501 S. I-35 Service Road at 7:39 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found Shearob Pittman (DOB 4-16-2003) who had been “shot inside an apartment,” according to a press release. Pittman was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide #27

Sunday evening at 7:57 p.m. police were called to check on a disturbance at 4511 S.E. 77th Street.

From what they learned after their arrival, responding officers believe that two people were “involved in a physical altercation.” During that fight a knife was used but police do not know who first produced it.

The two people involved were Davion Moore (32-years-old) and Shandale Cole (DOB 8-9-1975).

Both had injuries and were sent to a local hospital. Cole was pronounced dead at the hosptal.

Homicides #26 and #27 are open investigations. No arrests have been made. OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated April 25, 2022, 11:34 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor