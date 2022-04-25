3 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Monday, the Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners approved annexation of a portion of Logan County into the Deer Creek Fire Protection District. They also signed off on a memorandum of understanding with Palomar to apply for a grant to fund a Sheriff’s Deputy to be placed at Palomar’s Oklahoma City Family Justice Center.

Commissioners Kevin Calvey of District 3 and Carrie Blumert of District 1 were both absent from Monday’s meeting. Chief Deputies Myles Davidson, District 3, and Joe Blough, District 1, sat in as proxies for the Commissioners. Blumert joined the meeting during executive session.

Fire Protection District

The Board voted to approve the annexation of a portion of Logan County into the Deer Creek Fire Protection District.

State statute formerly did not allow a municipal Fire Protection District to charge millage in two counties. Hence, Deer Creek has been charging a millage in their Oklahoma County protection area, and subscriptions in the Logan County service area.

A recent change in statute allows that to change.

By charging a millage in both counties and doing away with the subscription service being used for residents in Logan County, the fire district’s bookkeeping and service standards can be clarified and simplified.

After Oklahoma County’s approval on Monday, the County Commissioners of Logan County will next have to approve the measure for the new billing system to commence.

Palomar

Readers not familiar with the Oklahoma City Family Justice Center (OCFJC) will likely know it by the name Palomar, the organization that operates the facility.

Under Palomar’s leadership, the OCFJC offers services to people who have been the victims of domestic abuse, dating violence, stalking, and human trafficking.

Palomar is in collaboration with 40 partner organizations including nonprofit entities and government agencies, including law enforcement.

People seeking escape from domestic violence will find wrap around case management services, as well as police to investigate allegations of violence and abuse.

In the past, a deputy from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office was present at the OCFJC in order to serve civil process or warrants to people accused of using violence. At some point, under former Sheriff Taylor, that service of the OCSO ceased.

On Monday, Sheriff Tommie Johnson, III asked the Board to approve a memorandum of understanding regarding a grant application to fund placing a Deputy at OCFJC once again.

The MOU, approved unanimously, states that Palomar will be the grant supervisor and site coordinator for the grant.

The grant is for the Fiscal Year 2022 Improving Criminal Justice Response Grant.

Other News

The Board also approved a build-out of office space at the Juvenile Justice Center for the new home of the Social Services Department of the County. The project is expected to cost approximately $25,000.

An amendment to the Retirement Plan was also approved on Monday. One part of the amendment adjusts the “Retirement Eligibility Date” to mean “the date on which the Participant’s age plus Years of Service equal 60.”

The BoCC meets again on Monday, May 2, at 9:00 a.m.

