OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A pack of dogs is believed to have killed Anita Mears, 61, on her property in eastern Oklahoma County over the weekend.

According to Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson, III, the woman’s own dog was badly injured in the melee and is thought to have been trying to defend her.

Anita Mears, 61, killed by dogs in eastern Oklahoma County Sunday, April 24, 2022. (photo provided to Sheriff’s office by family)

Deputies were called to 4380 S. Catfish Drive in Newalla City limits Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. from a report that a woman was dead at that address.

Mears’ body was found by the deputies in her front yard.

“Miss Mears had injuries consistent with being stabbed multiple times,” said Johnson in a news conference Tuesday. “The Oklahoma County Coroner’s office responded and determined that this is not a homicide, but that Miss Mears was attacked by multiple dogs.”

“We don’t know where the dogs are, and are asking people if you see a pack of dogs stay away and police call the police,” Johnson said. “They can be dangerous when they do that. So please stay away, protect yourself, and call the police.”

Free Press asked the Sheriff about how prevalent the problem is of packs of domestic dogs running loose in the county.

“Out east and in any rural part of the community dogs … get let loose out there. And then they group up and they just run like pack animals. So it is very common to see a pack of dogs running around,” said Johnson.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III during a new conference, April 26, 2022 (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

We asked if the county has any type of animal control officers and Johnson said they do not and that they “work with other municipalities out east” that do have animal control officers.

Johnson also said that the property is large, rural and he does not believe there are any witnesses to what he termed as “very tragic.”

“I’ll tell you that that’s a that’s a sad way to die — to pass away,” Johnson continued. “And so our heart goes out to her family. Life is precious. And it’s sad when we lose someone, especially in this fashion. So, we’re praying for the family that they have some healing and hope they can, you know, go on.”

Last Updated April 26, 2022, 1:54 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor