OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The OKC Pride Alliance announced that their rescheduled Pride Parade will be Saturday, July 31. The original parade scheduled during the Pride Festival at the end of June was canceled due to lightning in the early hours of parade day.

The rest of the Pride Festival weekend proceeded as planned in and around Scissortail Park in downtown OKC.

People in front of the main stage spontaneously danced and celebrated at the OKC Pride Festival 2021. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Finally, the Parade!

The kickoff party will be at 8 a.m. on Fred Jones Avenue next to West Village. It will include live entertainment, a dance party with food and drinks for purchase.

This year’s OKC Pride Alliance will officially recognize the 2021 Rainbow Award recipients and the parade grand marshals.

Then, the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at West Village in downtown Oklahoma City.

The parade route starts at the intersection of Sheridan and Fred Jones Avenues, head east, and turn north on Walker Avenue ending at Walker and Fourth Street.

“Making the call to cancel the original parade was definitely devastating, not only because of the work that went into planning it, but also because the parade is an important event to our community,” said John Milner, OKC Pride Alliance Parade Chair and board member. “However, we are grateful for the city’s support and another opportunity to host the 2021 parade.”

The 2021 award winners were first announced on June 1 at the Pride Month Kickoff Celebration downtown.

For more information about the OKC Pride Alliance Parade, street closures, and the Pride Alliance, visit okcpridealliance.org.

About OKC Pride Alliance, Inc.

The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance is a community-run, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to producing the annual #OKCPrideFest and Parade, #OKCPrideWeek, and year-round city-wide 2SLGBTQ+ Pride events that inspire, educate, commemorate and celebrate the city’s diverse community.

Last Updated July 20, 2021, 9:47 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor