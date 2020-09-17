2 minute read

In Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting of the Oklahoma City Park Commission, a proposal for a new public art piece in Perle Mesta Park was reviewed.

Additionally, an easement was granted for the installation of a sewer line at Rotary Playground Park. The Commission skipped an agenda item to discuss e-bikes on multi-use trails.

How the sausage gets made Government according to columnist Marty Peercy

Mesta Park Art

Robbie Kinzle of the Arts Commission gave a presentation to the Park Commission on a proposed piece of privately funded public art to install at Perle Mesta Park. The piece, titled “Deep Roots,” by Morgan Robinson, would be installed behind the stage at the southeast corner of the park.

The $10,000 art installation, if approved, will be funded by the Mesta Park Neighborhood Association. Additionally, insurance, future maintenance, and the eventual removal of the piece will be the financial responsibility of the neighborhood association.

In the discussion of the installation, Park Commissioner Mike Adams of Ward 5 pointed out that the rendering of the piece looked like something that would be inviting for children to play on or around. He asked if the piece had been vetted for safety.

Kinzle assured the Commission that questions of safety for the piece had been answered to the satisfaction of the Arts Commission and that the piece would still have to go through the City Engineer’s office.

The Park Commission approved the piece, with their congratulations. The project, having passed through the Arts Commission and Park Commission, will now go before the Historic Preservation Commission. If agreed to there, the piece will finally go before the City Council.

The presentation given to the commission showing renderings is below.

E-Bike Discussion

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting included an item to discuss and take possible action on an ordinance pertaining to the use of electric-assist bicycles on our city’s multi-use trails.

Last week, the Trail Advisory Committee held a hearty discussion on the issue and ultimately chose to defer the item to next month’s meeting so more research could be done.

In Wednesday’s meeting of the Park Commission, the item was skipped entirely, with no deferral or discussion.

Sewer Easement

The Commission approved the granting of an easement at Rotary Playground Park to the City’s Water Utilities Trust. The park, located at 416 S.E 15th Street, abuts a utility project that will take slightly more room than first expected.

The new easement is only slightly larger than the previous easement granted to the Trust. The item passed unanimously.

The Park Commission meets monthly.

