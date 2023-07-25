Murder-suicide thought to be cause of 2 OKC elder deaths

-- Homicide #44 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elder husband and wife found by police Monday are thought to have died from a murder/suicide.

Monday afternoon the Oklahoma City Police Department was sent to 15608 Laguna Drive in far northern Oklahoma City on a check-the-welfare call.

A relative had contacted authorities reporting that they had not heard from the couple and could not get them to answer their phone.

When officers arrived the found the couple dead inside the residence.

They were:

Fern Smith, who had just turned 70 a few days before, and

Phillip Smith, 73

Investigators believe that Phillip Smith shot and killed Fern Smith before turning the gun on himself.