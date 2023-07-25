Dispute at OKC convenience store ends in shooting death

-- Homicide #45 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A customer at a near northside convenience store has died of gunshot wounds and the store clerk who shot him is waiting for a decision from the DA’s office on whether they will file charges.

Dominic Hill, 42, was found dead at the 7-11, NW 31st and Classen, when officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department arrived around 5:27 a.m. Tuesday responding to a shooting call.

Early in the investigation, police believe that Hill “became involved in an altercation with a store employee,” read the press release. “At some point during the altercation, the store employee shot and killed” Hill.

The employee ran from the property but was picked up by police a short time later.

The employee was released after being interviewed by detectives “pending further investigation.”

His name is being withheld until the DA’s office decides whether he will be charged.